Mike DelGuidice talks Big Shot shows, MSG with Billy Joel, original music

Billy Joel and Mike DelGuidice. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

On April 1, Mike DelGuidice sat down and chatted prior to his headlining show at The Paramount with the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot.

“It feels fantastic to be playing The Paramount,” he exclaimed. “I love being here, I look forward to this always. You can expect to hear a lot of different things, we will come out of the gate a little differently than we normally do. There is a lot of energy, it’s a sold-out show. It is nice when you have the whole band including the horn section.”

“When people come and appreciate your music, it feels good. I feel very blessed,” he added.

He had great words about Joe DeJesu, who is playing acoustic guitar in his band and singing background and harmony vocals with him. “I love Joe DeJesu, he is a great friend. I love having him on stage with me. He is a sweetheart,” he said.

“Tonight, Alex Shillo is a great opening act. He belts out the Bruce Springsteen song really well and he does his own music,” he said.

DelGuidice is excited to be performing with the “Piano Man” himself Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan next week on Friday, April 8, as part of his live band. “I am psyched for The Garden. I always am. It is such a great show with a home crowd,” he said.

He revealed that there will be more original music for him to be released in the future. “The album is not done because I keep on writing newer material so I keep wanting to add to it,” he said.

“I am not that much in a rush to get a new album out like I used to be,” he acknowledged.

“I am looking to take my time and keep writing singles and when I finally feel like the world is conducive for an album, I will put it out,” he added.

DelGuidice shared that “Where Do the Heroes Go” holds a special place in his heart. “It is one of my favorite songs too,” he admitted.

If he were to have any superpower, DelGuidice noted that it would be “to have the inability to wrong people.” “The world needs more love,” he expressed. “More healing, restoration, and reconciliation.”

For his fans, DelGuidice concluded, “Thank you so much. You continue to find a reason to come to my shows. I appreciate it when people come and see us perform. I am grateful that people still come out and see us.”

To learn more about Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot, check out his official website.