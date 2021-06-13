Connect with us

Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot amazing at Mulcahy’s in first full-band show post-lockdown

On June 12, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot headlined Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, New York. This marked their first show in nearly one and a half years at this Long Island venue. Digital Journal has the recap.

Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot
Tonight’s band lineup included DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, Mark Fineberg on the saxophone, Carmine Giglio on the keyboard, Nick Dimichino on the bass, Mike Sorrentino on the drums, as well as the horn section.

They kicked off their set on an enthralling note with “Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)” and they immediately broke into “Pressure,” and they were backed by the horn section in “Live and Let Die.” Of course, no horn section Big Shot show is complete without the vivacious “Easy Money.” “Make some noise for the horn section tonight,” DelGuidice said.

He showed his soft side on the stunning piano-laden ballad “This is the Time.” “New York State of Mind” became the theme song for the earlier portion of the show as the crowd recited every lyric verbatim, while Mark Fineberg played the saxophone.

Frontman Mike DelGuidice displayed his powerhouse vocals on Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” and he tipped his hat to Sir Elton John with “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

He delivered a superb rendition of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” and equally soothing was his powerhouse version of “The ‘Downeaster Alexa’,” which he dedicated to this humble reviewer knowing that it is his all-time favorite Billy Joel tune.

After “I Go To Extremes,” he gave Long Island a well-needed history lesson with “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” DelGuidice incorporated “Piano Man” as a singalong with the Long Island audience, which was sheer bliss.

The Verdict

Overall, Big Shot was able to delight at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Mike DelGuidice was in top-notch form as always, and his band members as a whole were noteworthy and unique in their own special way. Their live show garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Mike DelGuidice, his music and shows, visit his website.

