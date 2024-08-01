Mike Capes talks about ‘The Invisible Raptor’ film

Mike Capes. Photo Credit: Matt Coughlin

Actor and filmmaker Mike Capes chatted about his film “The Invisible Raptor,” which he stars in, co-wrote, and producer.

The synopsis is: An amusement park paleontologist and a hapless security guard team up to stop an invisible raptor from wreaking havoc on their small town.

How did “Invisible Raptor” come about?

The Invisible Raptor was the product of a vision that came to me while I was having trouble sleeping at 3 a.m. Different ideas come to my mind when I’m fully cleared of all the other daily noise, typically in bed or the shower or on a walk and I’ll watch these ideas flesh out like actually watching the movie itself, which is me in the creative flow, I guess.

I saw this invisible raptor scene and thought, this is funny. A creature feature with absolutely no creature. The money we could save on visual effects!

I woke my girlfriend up and told her about it. She laughed, said it was funny and immediately rolled over, back to sleep. I just kept thinking all night about it and seeing all these great scenes.

The next morning I got a call from my friend and fellow creative, Mike Hermosa, who was asking me to possibly write a script for some pitches he had for a project we could work on together during lockdown, since we had nothing else going on.

I said, “I’ll hear out your pitches but let me pitch something that just came to me last night and if you don’t dig it, I’ll hear out what you have.” So I pitch the idea of the invisible raptor to him and after a beat, he says, “yeah, f**k my pitches, let’s do that.”

What did you like the most about making “Invisible Raptor”?

It was my first film so I loved every moment of it. I could chat for hours on end about all the wonderful people, cast, crew, family, friends, that really came through for this movie, and all the laughs we had together on set, wow.

So, when people see the movie, I think they feel the love that was put into it and they’re laughter in the theater echoes ours while we were making it. Just grateful to work with such a funny group of people that really came out to help make this a thing.

This was not for the money obviously for this cast and team. It was truly for the love of movies. Also, the education I received in filmmaking that you’ll never learn in any film school.

I truly learned what the term movie magic means. So much goes into making a film, and so many things have to line up to get it across the finish line, and I truly feel, after my experience, that the universe has a large hand in that process because the sheer amount of serendipitous moments that lined up so divinely for this film was pure magic.

Why the universe wanted to make sure a movie about an invisible dinosaur got made is another question.

What inspires you each day as a filmmaker?

This business can make you feel stuck a lot and really having to push yourself every day with great energy to continue creating, so the thing that always inspires me is… money. I’m kidding, I haven’t made a dime in this business. I’ll say that when I was a kid, I would always love going to the movies.

My parents would take me to the movies on my birthday and it was special to me. Movies, when you’re fully immersed in them, just give you comfort in life. I’ve had and still have times throughout my life with sadness and depression and movies always either cheered me up or comforted me in some way whether it was a comedy, which I mostly watched, or just a wonderful feel good story like a good Disney movie or Spielberg’s 80s movies which highly influenced “The Invisible Raptor.”

I always felt safe when taking in a great story. You get transported, even if for just a couple hours. Jesus, I’m starting to sound like Nicole Kidman in her glittery suit walking through AMC, but it’s true.

So for me, I just really love the idea that one of my stories could possibly be seen by a stranger or, hopefully multiple strangers, and cheer them up or just make them laugh for a moment. Just making others feel something good like I’ve felt from movies.

What do your plans for the future include?

I really hope that, now that I’ve been through making a feature film, I’ll be able to make more and more. We would love to take the Invisible raptor to crazier levels with sequels and get this franchise into space eventually, as you do.

I’m a big cinephile and absolutely love all the genres, so I want to explore a way into each one and hopefully bring something fun and unique to the table.

I would just love to continue to work and laugh with the creative, lovely people that have started and been with me on this journey and would love a chance to work with or meet some of my personal heroes in this business. Is Spielberg reading this?

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

It’s where we’re at so I embrace whatever is positive with it, as it’s the new normal, but I have to say that I struggle hard with people’s attention spans becoming so limited. I love going to the movies but I think most people are so used to watching stuff at home, and not actually connecting to one thing at a time, that it hurts the movie-going experience.

They have a movie on, but they have their phones in their faces scrolling TikTok and they’re just not able to immerse themselves fully in a story anymore.

I’ll go to the theater, and the younger people next to me have their phones out the whole time and talk out loud like they’re at home watching Netflix so it has created this disconnect and also a nonself-aware state of mind that ruins the experience for others.

I feel like that has a profound effect on the drop of theater attendance which is sad to me. I just don’t want to see these institutions fade away like they are.

What is your advice for young and aspiring filmmakers?

Persistence and perseverance. If you truly believe that you are here to make films and tell stories. First, just do it, anyway you can. Who cares what comes of it. Make it for yourself and show your friends. Not only does that help you learn how to do it, but what’s most important is crafting your voice by constantly creating.

Once you have a strong know-how and POV, you have your voice. Then shout to the rooftops.

And then, just don’t give up. It took me a very long time to get my first film made and most people would have quit or counted themselves out by then. If you love something enough, don’t ever give up on it. with that, be fearless in your endeavors.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Doing what you love. Again, money has evaded me in this career so far, but it’s what I love dearly. I’m alive and fully present and connected when I’m creating. Success to me is constantly working on showing the world your gift in whatever way you can.

The universe will meet you eventually and if you feel good about what you’re contributing to the world and have love for what you’re doing, in whatever industry you’re working in, then you have all the success you’ll ever need. I’ll take money too. Does anyone have any?

What would you like to tell our readers about “Invisible Raptor”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I hope everyone who watches “The Invisible Raptor” laughs so hard that their buttholes just blow right out. Not something that needs medical attention but, you now, will comfortably heal right after the film.

No, I do want that, but truly, I also want people to hopefully escape into this silliness and connect with the characters along the way, and just laugh. We need good comedy, especially now.

So, I hope they laugh a lot and love the movie as much as we loved making it for them. I hope they feel, even for a moment, the magic that I felt growing up watching movies on my birthday.

Also, as the great Mel Brooks taught me with Spaceballs. Merchandising. We really wanted to make an 80s Spielberg type film with Raptor and with that came the Invisible Raptor action figure! That’s right, it’s just an empty package. So we’re selling the perfect collectible because you never have to open it.

To learn more about Mike Capes, follow him on Instagram.