Mike Baerga talks about performing in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

Mike Baerga. Photo Courtesy of HungryPixels Photography.

Choreographer, dancer, and performer Mike Baerga chatted about “The Heart of Rock and Roll” on Broadway.

‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ on Broadway

On being a part of “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” he said, “It is super exciting. We have a great ensemble and the best creative team with Lorin Latarro.”

“It is so nice to see everything come to life, and all that work come together. We have been working on this show for quite some time now,” he acknowledged.

Working with Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz

Baerga had great words about working the show’s leads Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz.

“Corey [Cott] is just a legend and McKenzie is awesome,” he exclaimed, prior to praising all the ensemble performers and swings. “Also, the one and only Jennifer Noble is wonderful… she is an incredible swing.”

Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

2024 Chita Rivera Awards

Baerga is nominated for the 2024 Chita Rivera Award for “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show” as part of the ensemble cast of “The Heart of Rock and Roll.”

On being nominated for a 2024 Chita Rivera Award for “Outstanding Ensemble,” Baerga said, “It is just incredible. This is actually my second career nomination. Previously, I was nominated a few years ago and we actually won for ‘King Kong’ for ‘Best Ensemble.’ It is the best award that there is because it honors dancing performances, and there is nothing else like it.”

“We all come out as one community and we support each other,” he added.

The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on Monday, May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The awards are produced Joe Lanteri, in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

Advice for young and aspiring dancers and performers

For young and aspiring performers, Baerga said, “Keep pushing despite the ‘nos’ and the rejections. Keep continuing with your focus. It is important to never give up on your dreams. Remember that you can accomplish anything.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Baerga said, “Success is when your hard work meets your goals. Also, living a full life with balance.”

