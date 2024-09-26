Connect with us

Miguel Gabriel talks about the film ‘Camera,’ working with Beau Bridges

Markos Papadatos

Published

Young actor Miguel Gabriel chatted about starring in “Camera” opposite Beau Bridges.

The synopsis is: Brought together by a broken film camera, an unlikely friendship between an eccentric repairman helps a boy who cannot speak find his voice through photography, and in doing so heals a wounded community.

The movie also stars Jessica Parker Kennedy and Bruce Davison.

Regarding his experience in “Camera,” he said, “My experience was incredible! I made tons of memories with the cast and crew, learned a lot on set, and just working with a bunch of awesome people is just wonderful.” 

Working with Beau Bridges

    On working with Beau Bridges, he said, “It was such an honor to work alongside Beau Bridges who is a talented and legendary actor. I got some great acting advice from him like how less is more and I also love his personality because he always makes me laugh.”

    The digital age

    On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “Even though I was born in 2009, I have always appreciated the old ways than the new-like movies and how they were made back in the day, radios, cassette tapes, CDs, and DVDs.”

    “It feels a little strange and a little scary that technology is getting so advanced that we might be living in a Terminator-like world,” he noted.

    “We aren’t preserving the old stuff and using them, which I think we should, so that we will hold on to the things that we love and not let some piece of technology like iPhones take that away and rot your brain. I think there should be a balance of both worlds (the old and the new),” he elaborated.

      Future plans

      On his future plans, he shared, “To try new things, keep doing things that I enjoy doing, and hopefully accomplish my dreams and aspirations in life.”

      Advice for young and aspiring actors 

      For young and emerging actors, he said, “Keep going, don’t give up, and always stay strong.”

      Dream acting partners

      He listed Glen Powell, Tom Holland, and Ryan Gosling as his dream acting partners in the entertainment industry.

      Success

      On his definition of the word success, he said, “I think what the word success means to me is that you are alive and thriving in life.”

      “That you are grateful for what God has given to you and that you achieved all your goals in life through hard work and determination. That is what I think the word success means to me at least,” he explained.

      Closing thoughts on ‘Camera’ 

      For fans and viewers, he concluded, “My movie Camera is on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ and this movie is about mentorship, navigating through life and hardships, redemption, and finding your place in the world.”

        To learn more about young actor Miguel Gabriel, follow him on Instagram.

