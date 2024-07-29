Michele Morrone talks about his music, new record deal, and the digital age

Michele Morrone. Photo Credit: George Livieratos

Michele Morrone is an Italian recording artist, actor, model, and fashion designer. He chatted about his music, and inking a record deal with 477 Records.

American track and field legend Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” This quote applies to Michele Morrone.

An an actor, Morrone gained international recognition after portraying the role of Massimo Torricelli in the film “365 Days” and its sequels “365 Days: This Day” and “The Next 365 Days.”

Morrone released his album “Double” back in September of 2023. From that album, he listed the title track “Double” as his personal favorite tune on there.

He noted that he wrote the song “Another Day” for the soundtrack of “”The Next 365 Days.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, Morrone said, “I believe I am inspired my music itself. I like making music.”

“Music is already an inspiration to me,” he admitted. “Music helps express the way I am. When people listen to my music, it’s like they are listening to my heartbeat. When I think about my heartbeat’s sound, I think about my music.”

477 Records

477 Records was founded by gold-certified alternative artist Zachary William “Bill” Dess, who is better known by his stage name “Two Feet,” and it boasts a roster of independent artists. “Signing with 477 Records was a major turning point in my career,” he said.

This signing comes at a special time for the label as it grows its roster of international artists across the indie and alternative space. “We are working so hard to achieve our big dreams,” Morrone said. “To be proud of yourself, you need to set the bar high.”

“Right now, I believe I’ve found my real self in the music that I am making,” he said. “I am working with 477 Records, where my heroes are helping me find myself so much. This music I have moving forward with them, is the real me.”

“These days, I don’t care what other people like, I care about what I like,” he noted. “Two Feet is my hero and legend. For me, it was incredible that I received a call from him. To this day, he is my hero. The fact that Two Feet wanted to work with me is amazing.”

“Two Feet , or Zach, is not a singer for me… He is a poet, he is a storyteller and he is such a great artist,” Morrone observed.

“Also, Two Feet works with an incredible music producer, Geoffrey Hufford or ‘Huff,’ who is the head of A&R for the label. I believe Huff is one of the greatest music producers in the entire industry,” Morrone elaborated.

“I really want my fans to find the ‘true me’ in my new music,” he acknowledged. “The true me is coming in the new song next month. Huff and Zach taught me to be real. I’ve never been more truthful or more real.”

“Zach and Huff have become family to me, and I feel like I’ve known them forever. They are helping me find myself every day. I really match with them, it’s a great bond,” he added.za

Future plans

On his future plans, Morrone remarked, “We will be releasing our new single in September of 2024. There is more great news. I played in a film that is talking about superheroes, and it is based on a video game called ‘Home Sweet Home,’ where I am the villain.”

“We have made the main soundtrack of it, and we have an incredible song that I wrote with Zach and Huff. It’s very important to me to blend my two careers, my movie career and my music career. This is something incredible for me,” he said.

“We are working every single day on making new music. We have a lot of songs… we just have to choose the right ones to put out there,” he noted.

The digital age

On being a recording artist in the digital age, Morrone said, “I am okay with it. I have nothing against the digital age. It’s a weapon that we have these days. Every artist in the world has the opportunity to showcase themselves and their artistry, especially if they are using it the right way… they can show the world what they can do.”

“When you use technology to express yourself, your art, music, films and paintings, it is such a great and big weapon that you have,” he acknowledged.

“I am happy to be a part of the digital age because I am using my social networks to show my audience what I am doing, especially to inspire them,” he added.

Dream duet choice in music: Two Feet

Regarding his dream collaboration choice in music, Morrone revealed, “One of my biggest dreams is to do a concert with Two Feet. I would love to do that, since for me, it would be like doing a concert with one of my idols.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Morrone said, “Peter Pan.” “I like the idea of being ‘Peter Pan’,” he said. “I believe the more you learn, the more you have to dream.”

Greece

Morrone shared that he has a love for the country of Greece, and he is looking forward to visiting Greece this summer, especially the island of Mykonos.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Morrone said, “Success, to me, is reaching your goals and fulfilling your dreams. I am not here to make music to be No. 1 on Spotify, I am here to make music that makes me happy.”

“If you really like what you do, then you are going to be successful. For me, the most important thing is to make music that I like, and that’s success,” he concluded.

His album “Double” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about international recording artist Michele Morrone, follow him on Instagram.