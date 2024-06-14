Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Michael Imperioli talks about ‘An Enemy of the People’ and Theatre World Award win

Actor and performer Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos” and “The White Lotus”) chatted about being a part of “An Enemy of the People” and winning a 2024 Theatre World Award.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Michael Imperioli in 'An Enemy of the People'
Michael Imperioli in 'An Enemy of the People.' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.
Michael Imperioli in 'An Enemy of the People.' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.

Actor and performer Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos” and “The White Lotus”) chatted about being a part of “An Enemy of the People” and winning a 2024 Theatre World Award.

For six seasons, Imperioli was a fixture on the hit HBO series “The Sopranos,” which earned him five Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations before winning an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actor.”

Aside from playing Christopher, he also wrote five episodes of the series.

Winning the Theatre World Award for ‘An Enemy of the People’

“Being recognized for this show, in particular, is very rewarding,” Imperioli admitted. “It makes me very happy because I loved being in it and I think it’s an important show. I am very proud of all of us who participated in this production.”

Victoria and Michael Imperioli
Victoria and Michael Imperioli. Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Every year, the Theatre World Awards recognize 12 actors for their debut performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.

Portraying his character Peter Stockmann

When asked what he loved the most about playing his character (Peter Stockmann), Imperioli said, “I really enjoy interacting with the audience… That is pretty fun. When we open it up to the audience, during the town hall scene, it is very unpredictable.”

“We really get a lot of direct responses from them, and it always affects you in different ways,” he added.

On the lessons learned from doing this production, he remarked, “This show taught me that I can do eight shows a week for months at a time. I wasn’t so sure.”

New music in the works

Imperioli revealed that he has new music in the works, so the fans can expect a new album later this year.

Presently, Imperioli is the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa and the co-host, alongside Steve Schirripa, on the popular podcast and tour “Talking Sopranos.”

The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island

Imperioli opened up about playing The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island this past December as part of “In Conversation with The Sopranos” along with Steve Schirripa and Vincent Pastore.

“It was a lovely theatre, and a great crowd. It was very exciting and I had a good time there,” Imperioli recalled.

Success

Imperioli also defined the word success as “freedom.”

To learn more about “An Enemy of the People,” visit its official homepage.

For more information on Michael Imperioli, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, an enemy of the people, Huntington, Long island, Michael Imperioli, Music, Performer, the paramount, the sopranos, The White Lotus, Theatre World Award
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

LVMH operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express luxury train service through its subsidiary, Belmond LVMH operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express luxury train service through its subsidiary, Belmond

Business

LVMH, Accor team up to develop Orient Express brand

French hotel group Accor and LVMH said they had entered into a "strategic partnership" to develop the fabled Orient Express brand.

9 hours ago

Tech & Science

Is the future of health care in our cells?

The nano-bubble generation is called optoporation, a pinpoint zone of heat that temporarily vaporizes a tiny hole in the cell membrane.

9 hours ago
Casey Likes Casey Likes

Entertainment

Chatting with Casey Likes of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ and ‘Almost Famous’

Casey Likes is an American actor and singer, who presently stars in "Back to the Future" on Broadway.

24 hours ago
The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates

Business

European stock markets falter

The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP...

17 hours ago