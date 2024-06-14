Michael Imperioli talks about ‘An Enemy of the People’ and Theatre World Award win

Michael Imperioli in 'An Enemy of the People.' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.

Actor and performer Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos” and “The White Lotus”) chatted about being a part of “An Enemy of the People” and winning a 2024 Theatre World Award.

For six seasons, Imperioli was a fixture on the hit HBO series “The Sopranos,” which earned him five Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations before winning an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actor.”

Aside from playing Christopher, he also wrote five episodes of the series.

Winning the Theatre World Award for ‘An Enemy of the People’

“Being recognized for this show, in particular, is very rewarding,” Imperioli admitted. “It makes me very happy because I loved being in it and I think it’s an important show. I am very proud of all of us who participated in this production.”

Victoria and Michael Imperioli. Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Every year, the Theatre World Awards recognize 12 actors for their debut performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.

Portraying his character Peter Stockmann

When asked what he loved the most about playing his character (Peter Stockmann), Imperioli said, “I really enjoy interacting with the audience… That is pretty fun. When we open it up to the audience, during the town hall scene, it is very unpredictable.”

“We really get a lot of direct responses from them, and it always affects you in different ways,” he added.

On the lessons learned from doing this production, he remarked, “This show taught me that I can do eight shows a week for months at a time. I wasn’t so sure.”

New music in the works

Imperioli revealed that he has new music in the works, so the fans can expect a new album later this year.

Presently, Imperioli is the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa and the co-host, alongside Steve Schirripa, on the popular podcast and tour “Talking Sopranos.”

The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island

Imperioli opened up about playing The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island this past December as part of “In Conversation with The Sopranos” along with Steve Schirripa and Vincent Pastore.

“It was a lovely theatre, and a great crowd. It was very exciting and I had a good time there,” Imperioli recalled.

Success

Imperioli also defined the word success as “freedom.”

To learn more about “An Enemy of the People,” visit its official homepage.

For more information on Michael Imperioli, follow him on Instagram.