Michael DeVorzon talks about the action film ‘DEADLOCK,’ co-starring Bruce Willis

Michael DeVorzon as Smith in the action film 'DEADLOCK,' a Saban films release. Photo courtesy of Saban Films.

Actor Michael DeVorzon chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the action film “DEADLOCK,” which co-stars Patrick Muldoon and Bruce Willis.

“It was a true honor to be part of the film and to work opposite a legendary star like Bruce Willis,” he said. “The cast and crew were top notch and it was a real good vibe. No egos, just people giving everything they had to make the best movie we could.”

On working with lead actor Patrick Muldoon, DeVorzon said, “I knew Pat in the ’90s on the show ‘Melrose Place.’ It was very surreal walking on the set of ‘DEADLOCK’ and seeing him. It was great to reunite with him and working with him was a real gift. He’s such a talented actor, so fun to watch on screen and he definitely escalates your acting game and he’s got a lot of heart.”

DeVorzon shared his experience working with director Jared Cohn. “I’ve been lucky enough to do a number of films with him and we have a wonderful working relationship. I really admire how talented he is in so many areas of filmmaking and he really knows how to execute and be efficient. He’s so down-to-earth, humble, and has an open mind so it’s always fun collaborating with him. He’s become a friend of mine, I really love that guy.

DeVorzon opened up about his character Smith. ” I think he’s the voice of reason in the film, he knows the impact the damage will have on the community and he tries to talk Ron (Willis) down and descaled the situation. He’s under nonstop pressure throughout the movie, doing the best he can under dangerous circumstances where everything is on the line,” he said.

When he has a 15-minute break on set, he reveals what he would do. “If I’m not studying the script, I will sit down, close my eyes, and meditate. Maybe stand, feel my feet on the earth – get grounded. Lots of breathing and maybe a cup of coffee to balance out the Zen,” he said.

On his dream acting project, he responded, “I would love to do a movie directed by Joel and Ethan Cohen. I would also love to be on the Frasier reboot.”