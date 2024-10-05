Michael DeVorzon talks about ‘Her Fatal Fling’ on Lifetime

Michael DeVorzon. Photo Credit: Sergio Villalpando.

Actor and filmmaker Michael DeVorzon chatted about co-writing and starring in “Her Fatal Fling” on Lifetime, which will premiere on Thursday, October 10th.

The synopsis is: Eve, a troubled young woman who grew up in a dangerous cult finds herself smitten with a new love interest. As the story unfolds, she is haunted by the violence of her childhood, and she will go to any length to get what she wants and hide her deadly past.

The movie stars Katherine Gibson, Jack Pearson, and Oscar nominee Eric Roberts.

Inspiration to write the script

On his inspiration to co-write the screenplay, he said, “I acted in a movie where the boyfriend was stalking the ex-girlfriend and after I finished, I thought to myself how

about the girl does the stalking, and then it became how about a female lead who is the villain and that’s how it began.”

“Every time I finish a screenplay, I can’t believe it because it started from nothing. Her Fatal Fling taught me that I could write about women,” he added.

Devorzon on playing Nick

DeVorzon also plays the role of Nick. “When I write, I hope a character will be born that I can do and in this case it was Nick, the guy in the opening scene of the movie,” he revealed.

“What I liked most about the character is how well put together he is because I’m rarely well put together. I’m pretty much in sweatpants everyday, jeans is

dressing up. I have nice clothes to wear, I just don’t wear them,” he said with a sweet laugh.

DeVorzon on working with Jared Cohn

He had great words about working with director Jared Cohn. “This is my sixth movie with Jared,” he said.

“We work well together and he was very generous to me allowing me to have a voice on set as we filmed. It was the two of us behind the monitors the whole film. He is a really humble guy and great talent.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “I just finished a new movie with Jared and are in the editing process. I also wrote a third script and am developing a fourth one as we speak. I really love writing.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, DeVorzon said, “Success is being

at peace. Success is doing something you love and working and living amongst people you enjoy.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Her Fatal Fling’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “The lead character grew up in a dangerous cult so you have to watch it. There are some wise words spoken in the movie, I hope those land and even though we are trying to scare you in the movie, I hope somehow it opens your mind.”

To learn more about actor and filmmaker Michael DeVorzon, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.