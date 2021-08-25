Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum release witty music video for ‘Nevertheless’

Princess Goes the Butterfly Museum. Photo Credit: Dylan Greenberg

Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”) and his band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, release a witty and clever music video for “Nevertheless.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song and its video stand out sonically and lyrically. It is artistic and creative, and it showcases the band members’ wide range as artists and musicians.

The music video for “Nevertheless” may be seen below, and its worth more than just a passing glance.

The song is a track on their new album “THANKS FOR COMING,” which is available on digital service providers by clicking here. “Nevertheless” and its music video earn two thumbs up. Well done.

In addition, the band announced their European Tour dates, which are available by clicking here.

To learn more about Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, check out its official Facebook page, and follow them on Instagram.