Review: Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes release ‘Beija (Live)’

Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes release their new song and music video for “Beija (Live).”
Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes release their new song and music video for “Beija (Live).”

Princess Goes is made up of musician and actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” “Six Feet Under,” and “Lazarus”) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie and Cyndi Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers and Morningwood).

The music video for “Beija” was recorded and filmed live ibron London, United Kingdom, at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney) on October 8, 2023. The video was edited by Andy Yanowitz.

“Beija” showcases the band’s talent as a whole. Michael C. Hall’s rich, resonant vocals are reminiscent of a young David Bowie meets Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam. Matt Katz-Bohen displays his stirring acoustic guitar playing while Yanowitz delivers on the drums. It is an all-around polished performance.

Drummer Peter Yanowitz remarked, “I wrote the music to “Beija” many years ago… around the time I started my old band Morningwood in the early 2000s. In fact, that is Chantal Claret, from Morningwood, singing the counter melody you hear in original album version of ‘Beija’.”

Yesterday, Princess Goes hosted a Youtube Live Watch Party during the music video release of “Beija (Live),” where the band watched the premiere live with fans and interacted in the chat while the video was playing.

On August 7th, Princess Goes will be performing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

“Beija (Live)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Princess Goes, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.

