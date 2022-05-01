Michael Bublé to headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden

Michael Bublé 'Higher' cover art. Photo Credit: Norman Jean Roy

On Thursday, August 18, global music superstar Michael Bublé will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum Warner recording artist, Bublé will be performing “An Evening with Michael Bublé” as part of his “Higher” Tour, which will be in support of his latest studio offering “Higher.”

“Higher” marks his ninth Top 10 album on the Billboard album sales chart. It earned a favorable review, and rightfully so.

Bublé returns to Madison Square Garden after a sold-out performance in 2019 and following his most recent global tour, which ended in 2021 and spanned 25 countries worldwide with a collective audience of well over 800,000 fans.

Buble’s unstoppable talent, energy, and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, and R&B will be on display when he returns to “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

His new album "Higher" is available

To learn more about global pop music star Michael Bublé and his new music, visit his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

