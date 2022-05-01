Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Michael Bublé to headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden

On Thursday, August 18, global music superstar Michael Bublé will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Published

Michael Buble cover art
Michael Bublé 'Higher' cover art. Photo Credit: Norman Jean Roy
Michael Bublé 'Higher' cover art. Photo Credit: Norman Jean Roy

On Thursday, August 18, global music superstar Michael Bublé will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum Warner recording artist, Bublé will be performing “An Evening with Michael Bublé” as part of his “Higher” Tour, which will be in support of his latest studio offering “Higher.”

“Higher” marks his ninth Top 10 album on the Billboard album sales chart. It earned a favorable review, and rightfully so.

Bublé returns to Madison Square Garden after a sold-out performance in 2019 and following his most recent global tour, which ended in 2021 and spanned 25 countries worldwide with a collective audience of well over 800,000 fans. 

Buble’s unstoppable talent, energy, and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, and R&B will be on display when he returns to “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

His new album “Higher” is available by clicking here.

To learn more about global pop music star Michael Bublé and his new music, visit his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Read More: Michael Bublé chatted with Digital Journal about his latest album “Higher.”

In this article:Album, Higher, Madison square garden, micheal bublé, New York, Tour
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians. US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians.

World

Ignoring Putin’s threats, US boosts support for Ukraine

Asking Congress for $33 billion more to support Ukraine, Washington is choosing to ignore Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear arms.

18 hours ago
Father Georgy Edelshtein, 89, is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine Father Georgy Edelshtein, 89, is one of the few Russian Orthodox priests to have spoken out against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine

World

Risking jail and Church ire, Russian priests condemn Ukraine conflict

Father Georgy Edelshtein is keen to debate those who disagree with his opposition to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. 

10 hours ago
Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in recent days, particularly around the city of Kharkiv Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory in recent days, particularly around the city of Kharkiv

World

Dozens leave Mariupol plant as Pelosi backs ‘fight for freedom’

"We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom... Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight...

10 hours ago
For a month, the 81st brigade battled to push back the Russian advance on the Ukrainian Donbas front For a month, the 81st brigade battled to push back the Russian advance on the Ukrainian Donbas front

World

Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers return from eastern front

The brigade walked 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) Saturday, camouflaged in the woods and under crossfire, until their point of retreat at Sviatoguirsk.

9 hours ago