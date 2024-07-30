Mena Suvari talk about ‘RZR,’ and her 2024 Emmy nomination

Mena Suvari. Photo Credit: Manfred Baumann

Mena Suvari chatted about starring in “RZR,” and she opened up about her 2024 Primetime Emmy nomination for her work in this series.

‘RZR’ with David Bianchi

For her portrayal of Detective Thompson, Suvari is up for the 2024 Primetime Emmy for “Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.” “That was so cool and so exciting for me,” she said. “I really try to appreciate it and live in the gratitude. It was awesome to be learning so much.”

“It was really cathartic in a lot of ways for me to play a character that I can learn through at this age,” she acknowledged. “Detective Thompson holds a lot of characteristic qualities that I’ve always wanted to be a part of and I’ve always wanted to play with.”

“I loved playing Detective Thompson and I appreciate the support I had around me to put into her what I wanted,” she reflected. “David Bianchi was always there for me, and so was the entire team. I always try to question Detective Thompson. She hold all this power, and it was quite enjoyable to play her.”

Mena Suvari in ‘RZR.’ Photo by Darrin Van Gorder, Courtesy of Exertion3 Films.

An eight-episode sci-fi thriller, “RZR” delves into the world of neural implants, AI (artificial intelligence), hacker culture, and black market crime.

The series was penned by David Bianchi and Daniel J. Pico from a story by Bianchi. It was directed by Yuri Alves, Christopher Folkens, and Pico. Bianchi also produced alongside Noelle Hubbell (“Agents of Shield”).

“I am nothing without everyone else… David, Daniel, Yuri, Christopher, and all of our creators that gave a foundation to all of us, and there was so much open-mindedness and freedom to find in ourselves. David Bianchi was at the helm of all that,” she elaborated.

“David made everyone enjoy that process as well,” she said. “That is a rarity and that’s so special.”

“All of us each day were excited and passionate about this world that was created and this family that were making, and the work that we were getting to do,” she explained.

Suvari on her 2024 Primetime Emmy nomination for ‘RZR’

On scoring her first-ever Primetime Emmy nomination, Suvari remarked, “I am just blown away. That means a lot to be recognized in any way. To be recognized by our peers is just the greatest gift.”

“I felt my best when I focused on the work, and I focused on the collaboration and the connection that I wanted with others. When I got into that space, it was very rewarding for me,” she acknowledged.

“Our project was not a very big project, so any notice it got was special. David Bianchi is our fantastic creator. None of this would exist without him and his brilliant mind, talent, and creativity,” she said, praising Bianchi.

David Bianchi in ‘RZR.’ Photo by Darrin Van Gorder, Courtesy of Exertion3 Films.

“I was actually re-watching some of the episodes of ‘RZR’ last night,” she admitted. “This series is awesome and so incredible. I am constantly absorbing it more and more.”

“What I moved the most was building that family and community,” she said. “I am just so happy for all of us involved on this project. I am grateful to work with people that were just as passionate about the work. That’s all I could have ever asked for… the relationships that I got out of the show, and this opportunity, which allowed me to be humbled.”

“When this project came to me, I was so excited and I was so blown away by it,” she said. “It was so real and tangible. To be filming in Los Angeles was so fun. We used our incredible crew here in LA. I felt I was on the forefront being a part of this world. It was weirdly exciting to me.”

‘Hunt Club’ with David Lipper

Suvari also recalled being a part of the film “Hunt Club,” directed by Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, where she worked with actor and screenwriter David Lipper (“Full House” and “Fuller House” fame).

“I loved that movie, it was very special,” she admitted. “I am very much into my goddesses so I was onboard with it. David has been in the business for a long time, and I really value those relationships.”

“Again, I had so many beautiful relationships that came from working on that project,” she said.

“I’ve gotten to work with a lot of creative Davids,” she said with a sweet laugh, referring to both David Bianchi and David Lipper. “I call them my ‘film fam,’ and I live in gratitude each day.”

“I am really grateful for this journey and the people that have thought of me because I’ve learned through them,” she said, effusively.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Suvari said, “It’s strange, but I am very cool. I am an Aquarian so I will stay openminded. I have a film that will premiere at TIFF this year, where we had to de-age ourselves and that was interesting to experience seeing myself younger.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, Suvari said, “You need to really filter out the noise and what is important to you. I am grateful for how I stay true to myself because at the end of the day, that’s all I have. It’s important to keep that inner dialogue and to cultivate it.”

“It’s important to surround yourself with people that are passionate about either cultivating it with you or you are cultivating it yourself. You need to have the right support around you… that is definitely key, and you can never go wrong with that,” she elaborated.

“I always try to keep a connection to myself and not lose myself through what other people might have wanted for me. That is what can be challenging,” she noted.

Mena Suvari. Photo Credit: David Needleman

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Gratitude.”

“That is all I truly care about, and it’s really fun for me,” she said. “I am so tired of all the ugliness; there is no need for that. I have no taste for it. I am so grateful for the connections that I have made.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “to read every book super fast and to absorb it all.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, Suvari said, “For me, success is connection. The older I get, I only want to vibrate on the love vibration, and it’s connection. Success is not something physical in my mind. Success is homeostasis and peace of mind.”

Suvari had great words about world-class photographers David Needleman and Manfred Baumann. “I love both David and Manfred,” she exclaimed. “They are both amazing in their work. I can go on and on about their excellence.”

Message for her fans

For her fans and supporters, Suvari said, “Thank you because I am nothing without you. Your love and support build me up every day, and it supports and nourishes me.”

“RZR” is available to stream on GALA Film.

To learn more about 2024 Emmy nominee Mena Suvari, follow her on Instagram, and check out her IMDb page.

Read More: Review of the TV series “RZR”