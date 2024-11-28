Meghan Ory talks about her new Hallmark holiday movie

Connect with us

Meghan Ory chatted about her new Hallmark holiday film “Believe in Christmas,” which premieres on Saturday, November 30th. She stars opposite her husband, actor John Reardon.

The synopsis is: Two best friends travel to Christmasland, a place filled with hope and miracles.

“It was so fun doing this Hallmark movie,” she admitted. “It was the most John and I have seen each other without children crawling all over us in a very long time.”

On working with director Christie Will Wolf, Ory said, “Christie directed the film, and it was so much fun working with her. She is great! We’ve been wanting to work for a really long time, and it worked out really well.”

Playing Beatrice

On playing her character Beatrice, she said, “Beatrice grew up not in the best scenarios. She never had the warm and fuzzy feelings that a lot of people have that associate with Christmas. She always hated Christmas because it reminded her of what she didn’t have.”

“I just love the journey that she goes through and realizing that Christmas more than just pretty lights, presents and beautiful things. It’s about connections and she gets to experience a different type of holiday that she has had in the past,” she explained.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, Ory shared, “The screenplay of ‘Believe in Christmas’ taught me how much of a Christmas fan I was. I never realized that prior to doing this movie.”

“Also, I learned that my mom is really into Christmas as well. So, Christmas is really fun and now, I realize it too, and now I love the holiday even more. I’m like an early Christmas tree person,” she elaborated.

Christmas Con in New Jersey

Next month, Ory revealed that she is looking forward to being a part of her first Christmas Con, which will take place in New Jersey.

“This will be my first one,” she admitted. “I’ve never done one before. I usually do ‘Once Upon a Time’ conventions, so I get to wear red, still. I feel it is keeping me in the same world. I’ve heard that Christmas Con is really fun and I’m looking forward to it.”

Success

For Ory, the word success means “freedom.”

Closing thoughts on the film

For viewers and fans, she remarked about the holiday rom-com, “It is so magical, and essentially, it’s like Disneyland for Christmas fans.”

“Imagine going to Disneyland but instead of seeing Mickey Mouse, you would see all of the wonderful things in a Christmas movie, and wish you could be a part of. Perhaps they could build a real Christmasland after this movie,” Ory concluded.

To learn more about Meghan Ory, follow her on Instagram.

