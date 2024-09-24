Meghan Finn talks about winning the 2024 David Prize

Meghan Finn. Photo Courtesy of LSG Public Relations

Meghan Finn is the Artistic Director at The Tank and she spoke about her 2024 David Prize win.

Meghan Finn: The 2024 David Prize recipient

On winning the coveted 2024 David Prize, she said, “I felt deeply humbled to win amidst so many worthy projects.”

“Also, I am overwhelmed with gratitude at being the first David Prize winner in the Cultural sector in New York,” she expressed.

Daily motivations

On her daily inspirations as an Artistic Director, she said, I have a unique position at The Tank as the Artistic Director because I get to say ‘Yes’ to artists much more than my contemporaries.”

“I am endlessly inspired by the work of emerging and experimental artists every day at The Tank,” she added.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “I have founded RE/VENUE NYC, a project in partnership with The Tank that will present short-term, pop-up performance residencies to generate revenue for theaters and artists across the City.”

“I’m directing a one-woman adaptation of Euripides called A Trojan Woman by Sara Farrington in Belfast and London. I am also directing my first feature film in Montana next summer,” she added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology and social media are prevalent, she said, “CyberTank, The Tank’s online platform, allowed us to weather the pandemic and continue our work serving artists.”

“There were no sourdough starters in my world–I spent every day of the pandemic shutdown working to save The Tank,” she noted.

“The artists and streaming were a massive part of that effort and we are better for it. Now, we live stream a lot, it allows us to remain accessible to folks who can’t make it into the theater,” she added.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she remarked, “I directed a 40+ actor, immersive, production called DOOMOCRACY by Pedro Reyes for Creative Time in 2016. It took place in 50,000 square feet at The Brooklyn Army Terminal.”

“It was an incredible undertaking and I learned for certain that I can direct anything. And Mac Wellman trusting me with his work. That was a game-changer for me,” she added.

Finn on her immigration advocacy

Finn opened up about her immigration advocacy. “I feel a moral obligation to work against what I believe are our country’s inhumane immigration policies,” she said.

“We should welcome people coming to the US who come to make a better life rather than immediately throwing them into detention as we do now. And separating families is just wrong,” she elaborated.

“History will scrutinize our immigration laws. Neither side of the aisle is talking about the benefits that immigration has on our economy and culture. That said, one party is leaps and bounds better than the other. But there is work to be done,” she added.

Advice for hopefuls that wish to go into the arts and theatre

For hopefuls that wish to go into the arts and theatre, she said, “Do it. There is room for you. Make your own way. Look at the people next to you in the marathon rather than the people ahead. It’s the same race. Make something together with your friends. Don’t wait. Get started. The Tank can help.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, Finn said, “Success is loving what you do. I love what I do, and that is a rarity and a blessing. I am very grateful for that.”

To learn more about Meghan Finn, follow her on Instagram, and check out her official website.