Meet Xavier Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic — 3rd Runner-up in the 2024 Mister Universe

Xavier Rodriguez. Photo Credit: Angelo Catalonia

Xavier Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic was the 3rd runner-up in the 2024 Mister Universe competition. He chatted about his journey, motivations, and latest endeavors.

American entrepreneur Sam Altman once said: “Young people willing to push super hard to make something happen are among the most powerful forces in the world.” This quote applies to Xavier Rodriguez, an athlete, model, content creator, and social influencer.

2024 ‘Mister Universe’ competition

On competing for “Mister Universe,” he exclaimed, “This was definitely an honor, I appreciate it, and it’s something that I will always cherish.”

“It was an eye-opener in many different ways. I will continue to use my platform to make a difference and to inspire others,” he said.

Rodriguez was also recognized with the “Universe Choice” special award for earning the most fan votes. “I was very happy to receive that. I am so humbled by that recognition,” he said.

Representing the Dominican Republic

On repping the Dominican Republic in the Mister Universe pageant, Rodriguez said, “It felt very exciting. It was definitely a memorable experience. It means everything to me to represent the Dominican Republic.”

“Both of my parents were born and raised there, and I always wanted to represent my country,” he noted.

“I always wanted to make a statement, and I wanted to tell the youth that Dominicans can do this too,” he underscored.

Rodriguez on ‘Mister Universe’ CEO Jino Cabrera

Rodriguez had great words about Mister Universe CEO and president Jino Cabrera. “Jino was supportive and extremely positive. It was great to work with him,” he said.

“I loved the brotherhood I had with all the other contestants,” he admitted. “It was all good vibes all around. Everybody was really cool. I was actually pretty surprised that we all got along really well, and everyone was having a great time there.”

Rodriguez on performing ‘Por Amor’ by Rafael Solano on the piano

During the pageant, Rodriguez danced “My Universe” with Coldplay and BTS along with the other finalists, and he performed the song “Por Amor” by Rafael Solano on the piano. “This is a a classic Dominican song, and it’s all about love and selflessness,” he said.

“It was my way of sharing a piece of my culture and pouring real emotion into the moment,” he expressed.

Rodriguez on his traditional outfit

On his traditional outfit representing his culture, he remarked, “This outfit is a modern take inspired by the Taíno culture, the indigenous people of the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean.”

“It blends tradition with creativity, honoring our roots while reimagining their heritage in today’s world,” he noted.

“A proud representation of Dominican culture, this design celebrates the vibrancy and innovation of our people,” he acknowledged.

Xavier Rodriguez in his traditional outfit. Photo Courtesy of Xavier Rodriguez.

Rodriguez on ‘Mister Universe’ winner Pat Callahan

Rodriguez had great words about “Mister Universe” winner Pat Callahan.

“I’ve known Pat for three years from modeling; He is a really great guy. I am very happy that Pat won,” he said.

Lessons learned from the Mister Universe journey

On the lessons learned from the Mister Universe journey, Rodriguez reflected, “It taught me a lot. While I froze on the last question, it really taught me the values of being myself and being authentic.”

“Also, that was the first time I ever played piano in front of anybody other than my family. Perhaps, I can now go back to my running and do athletics again,” he said.

“I hope that my message — and how I recovered even after I froze — can inspire other people to become a model or have the ability to compete for Mister Universe or Mister USA, or whatever the case is,” he added.

Rodriguez on track and field

Speaking of track and field, he revealed that he used to do the 400 meter and 800 meter races, as well as cross-country. “I love track, I am starting to get back into it,” he revealed.

“Running every day keeps me feeling strong, focused, and energized,” he said. “It helps my body stay fit, clears my mind, and keeps stress in check. Plus, it’s a great way to build endurance and stay healthy for the long run.”

Xavier Rodriguez in his cross-country track days. Photo Courtesy of Xavier Rodriguez.

Plans for the future

Regarding his future plans, Rodriguez said, “I love to travel, that’s my main passion. I always enjoy giving back and donating back to kids charity organizations. I want to create a brand. I am all about being authentic and I know how to sell myself. I would love to get back into training for track and field.”

“I want to create a brand and community that revolves around who I am, which is about being authentic, and I want a portion of my proceeds to go to charity,” he acknowledged.

“I would love to learn more and acquire new skills,” he added.

Rodriguez on his career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “My track and field injury helped me find my path and it molded me into who I am. I believe that played a big part in who I am today. It really helped me a lot.”

Simply put, Rodriguez is a firm believer that adversity makes us stronger.

Xavier Rodriguez. Photo Credit: Kevin Le Studio.

Advice for young and emerging athletes and models

For young and aspiring athletes and models, he said, “You definitely need to be confident in yourselves. It’s simple as that. So, believe in yourself, trust yourself, and be confident.”

“The first time that I’ve ever modeled, I was shaking and I was sweating as I was walking,” he admitted. “It was that bad. I would get really nervous. Now, after practicing for several years, it has become second nature to me.”

“If anybody wants to get into the modeling space, build that confidence, practice mindfulness, practice everything, and just be yourself. It sounds hard but it’s a lot easier than it sounds… you need to do the little things,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “New Beginnings.”

“I feel like every year since 2021 has been a completely different me,” he said. “As the years went by, I became more educated and a lot more serious in my work.”

“I’ve been reading books consistently over the last seven or eight months. I’ve been listening to TED Talks, and I’ve been investing a lot more time into myself, and that has been very fulfilling,” he elaborated.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “flying.”

Rodriguez on the best advice he has ever been given

On the best advice he has ever been given, Rodriguez shared the following quote by Confucius: “We have two lives, and the second begins when we realize we only have one.”

“This quote has reminded me to live life to the fullest with no regrets,” he said. “Everybody has the capability to learn anything and acquire new skills.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Rodriguez said, “To me, success is not only about personal achievement. I feel that it’s about the impact we have on others.”

“True success is measured by the lives that we touch, the love that we share, and the positive change that we bring into the world,” he concluded.

American track and field running icon Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Xavier Rodriguez embodies this quote from the track and field legend.

