Meet Tyrone Anthony: Australian professional dancer and choreographer

Australian dancer and choreographer Tyrone Anthony. Photo Credit: Sean Higgins

Australian professional dancer and choreographer Tyrone Anthony chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors and the digital age.

On being a dancer and choreographer in the digital age, he said, “It is a trip, to be honest. Coming out of Zoom, all of the lockdown, all the teaching and rehearsals were done on Zoom so you had the deal with technical difficulties and lags. It was a vibe.”

Tyrone Anthony is well known throughout Australia, as one of the leading performers in his field. As a Wodonga native, it was evident early on, that Tyrone would need to relocate in order to pursue his passion.

After five years based in Melbourne, Australia, Tyrone’s international career kicked off in 2014 when he landed a principal role with the Walt Disney Company, portraying Gaston throughout South East Asia with Disney Live!

Tyrone Anthony performed onboard two vessels within the Royal Caribbean International fleet in 2015, as a Principle Dancer & Aerialist.

In 2016 Tyrone Anthony successfully auditioned for a contract at the world-famous Moulin Rouge. Not long after integrating into the famous cabaret, Tyrone was promoted to the prestigious role of Can Can Soloist. Tyrone was lucky enough to make his mark in the historic production, by performing his Can Can solo for the Moulin Rouges 130th Birthday Celebration.

Tyrone Anthony touched back down on Australian soil to perform as Principal Male Dancer in Opera Australia’s 2019/2020 Season of Faust at the Arts Centre Melbourne and The Sydney Opera House.

In 2021 Tyrone returned home to Australia, lead the first Australian national audition tour for Royal Palace, added to his portfolio directing and choreographing multiple creative concept videos, and joined the cast of Cabaret De Paris performing alongside Australian Icon Rhonda Burchmore.

2022 has only just started and Tyrone is already hard at work. Starting the year off as Dance Captain for Boyd Productions’ “Circus of Illusion,” Tyrone is about to begin touring as Dance Captain for Rhonda Burchmore’s Glamazonia Tour. “We just finished our first set of ‘Circus of Illusion’ with Boyd Productions, and the show was crazy. It was received really well. We had huge crowds at every show,” he said about “Circus of Illusion.”

“Rhonda Burchmore is a queen, she is an icon in this country. She put me on as dance captain and choreographer for this show. I am so lucky to get to work with her, she has been in the business for 40 years. She has done everything so to be able to work with her is huge,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Hustle.” “I would love to someday do a Broadway musical and to dance behind a multi-platinum artist on tour. This chapter is called ‘hustle’ and it’s time to get things done,” he said.

Tyrone had great words about fellow Australian content creator Alex Mendoza. “His life chapter is called hustle. He is so hard-working, I have nothing but respect for him,” he said.

For young and aspiring dancers and performers, he said, “Train hard as much as you can and never stop learning. Knowledge is power. Be humble, kind, and nice to everybody, whether it’s the security guitar that lets you in the venue or the custodian that cleans after you finish. That human connection will get you so much further in life. Hard work beats people that don’t work hard.”

When asked what superpower he would have, he revealed that it would be “teleportation,” that way he would get from point A to point B instantaneously. “Teleportation would be fire,” he exclaimed.

He defined the word success as “being happy in what he is doing in life.” “I have been so blessed already to work all around the world and be a part of these incredible productions. That is such an amazing feeling,” he said.

To learn more about Tyrone Anthony, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.