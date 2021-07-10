Connect with us

Meet Tony M. Fountain: CEO and founder of Now Entertainment

Tony M. Fountain is the CEO and founder of Now Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Tony M. Fountain
Tony M. Fountain. Photo Courtesy of Tony M. Fountain
Tony M. Fountain. Photo Courtesy of Tony M. Fountain

Not too long ago, the founder of Now Entertainment, Tony M. Fountain, made a Tiktok rap video where he implied he was sent to prison as a teenager by a judge who owned stock in the private facility he was set to spend time in.

It might come as a surprise to most people, but there are two kinds of prisons in the U.S.; Public and privately owned prisons. Yes, there are a number of privately owned prisons in the United States, and these prisons are kept up and running by funds from government contracts.

Now here is where things get a little bit interesting. The government contracts private prisons receive are based on the total number of inmates and their average length of time served.

So this basically means that the more inmates these prisons handle, the more money they earn. Private prisons contain about 8% of the U.S prison population, out of the 2.2 million people in jail in the United States. Of course, this system brings in a lot of foul play as we see a lot of private prison stakeholders do everything in their power to get their facilities full. Some anonymous sources have stated that these stakeholders go as far as incarcerating innocent people.

These sources also revealed how there was a meeting some years back where certain members in the music industry stated they needed to focus on gangster rap to influence kids and keep the private prisons filled. It’s all an elaborate plan for wealth.

I met up with Tony earlier this year, and this is what he had to say about the situation; “I’m not 100% sure the judge did own part of the facility but I was told he did. Regardless there is some truth behind how it’s all set up and I felt it was a perfect opportunity to shed some light on the situation.”

Sometime after he posted the TikTok video, Tony shared on Twitter that he was going to try rapping again.

He started his career as a musician and rapper. And somewhere along the line, he had kids and became a single father. This dealt a hard blow to his music career, and eventually, he realized that a recording artist’s lifestyle wasn’t feasible for him at that point; however, Tony still wanted to be involved in the music industry in some way. Tony enrolled at Full Sail University, where he learned music business management. There he learned how to harness various skills and created an entertainment agency.

Tony just released a revolutionary new single named G.I.T. This single emphasizes the need to stay optimistic during these troubled times.

Now that we know a bit about Tony, one can wonder what sent him to prison. Young Tony was sent to jail because he hit a teacher. Today, Tony admits that he was in the wrong, and in a shocking twist, he went on to marry a teacher.

To learn more about Tony M. Fountain, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

In this article:CEO, Founder, now entertainment, tony m. fountain
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

