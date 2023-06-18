Meet Teddy Riley: The King of New Jack Swing

Teddy Riley. Photo Courtesy of the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Teddy Riley (Blackstreet) is the newest inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.

On June 15, Riley chatted on the red carpet event prior to the induction ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

Throughout his respected career, Riley has written hit songs for a host of stars, including Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

“To me, it means the world, I never thought I would come this far,” he said. “I thought this was it for me. I moved to Africa and I thought I was going to retire, and they called me back to the states and I just finished a tour with Guy. It’s amazing.”

“My days ones are here with me, Keith Sweat and Doug E. Fresh. My baby girl is here, and I am expecting my first grandson. I am so appreciative and thankful,” he said.

“It’s a whole lot of blessings on top of blessings on top of blessings,” he added.

Teddy Riley: The King of New Jack Swing

Riley is affectionately known as the “King of New Jack Swing,” and rightfully so since he fused hip-hop and R&B/soul in his productions. Riley not only has had seminal influence on modern-day R&B but on gospel music as well, both of which became more open to using rap and sound effects. Riley was also known for his consistency and drum ideas in his recordings.

“I’m so very honored to be celebrated for my legacy as a songwriter,” Riley said. “Awaking in my hometown in the city that never sleeps to see myself over looking Times Square is a dream come dream,” he said about his billboard overlooking Times Square.

Since his career began in 1984, Riley has directed his own bands (namely Wreckx-N-Effect, Guy, and Blackstreet) and he produced and written hit for many diverse musical acts.

With numerous No. 1 hits and platinum albums, the key songs in Riley’s catalog include “Make It Last Forever,” “I Want Her,” “Just Got Paid,” “I Like” * “My Prerogative.”

On film soundtracks, his work can be heard on the No. 1 rhythm and blues single “My Fantasy” for the Spike Lee film, Do the Right Thing, and in the title track of the film New Jack City.

Advice for aspiring producers and songwriters

For young and aspiring producers and songwriters, he said, “My best advice for songwriters and producers is: For those creators that took a big chance in my life that created music that didn’t sound like anything else or anybody else, thank you.”

“If anybody ever told you that your sound is not popular or it doesn’t have what it takes, keep doing what you are doing because you are doing the right thing,” he added.

Success

Riley equates the word success to “life.” “Success is life, it’s our job, it’s our commitment as artists and as writers to the people who want to hear your music. It’s life for us. It’s a job just like any other job but I take it more as fun for me, because I do my job and I am having fun,” he explained.

To learn more about Teddy Riley, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.