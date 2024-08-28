Meet Tai Woffinden: Speedway World champion, DJ, and producer

Tai Woffinden. Photo Courtesy of Urban Rebel PR.

Speedway World champion Tai Woffinden chatted about his latest endeavors in music as a DJ and producer.

How did your new collaborative single “Body” with Gabry Ponte and Yasmin Jane come about?

I was working with my A&R from Armada Music, and he sent me Yasmin’s vocal and I just had a good feeling about it so got to work on it.

I was happy with how it was going and said “Hey, that last track you released with Gabry Ponte was great, I listen to it a lot and said we should pitch it to him.”

Gabry got back after two days and said he loved it. He added some finishing

touches and it was done and ready to be launched into the world.

You’re also a successful speedway racer. Are there any parallels between the racing world and the world of music? Now that you’ve dabbled in both industries.

Right now, I would say performing in front of large crowds. Like in Croatia, I was on the main stage last year and there was I think 12,000 people.

I race in Poland at the Warsaw GP in front of 55,000 people. I love these situations.

So, performing a DJ set to a huge audience without a problem, and the lifestyle of a touring artist is the same as what I have been doing since 2006, only difference is swapping the bike for the decks.

What inspires your music and songwriting? Are there any artists you admire?

I will watch and listen to other DJ and spproducers and watch their live performances and this triggers ideas and inspiration.

I was in Perth, West Australia and went to watch FISHER headlining his own festival and as he also was a pro surfer.

I stood there and thought if FISH can do this, so can I, and the journey started there.

What do your plans for the future include?

For now, I will continue to race professionally and make music along the way as this allows me to switch off from my crazy lifestyle and have some down time.

I will focus more on getting bookings in the coming months as my race season is over at the end of September and then I’ll be at ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) all week then on the big bird back to Australia.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists and musicians keen to get a foot in the door?

Nothing is ever going to get handed to you; you must grind for what you want. Not only in this scene but life in general. Hustle like it’s your last 12 months on this earth.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

In speedway, yes. Winning my first world championship, but then backing it up with another two after that has put me up there with the greats of the sport.

In music, stay tuned I’m only just getting started.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Ahh, that’s a good question and it’s different for each individual.

I believe, for me, it’s about setting lots of micro goals that help me achieve a big overall goal so rather than having one big happy moment you get lots and lots of them along the way. It’s also a good way to stay positive on the journey.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Body”? (What’s the one thing you want

them to get out of it)

I enjoyed the process of creating this beast and all I want for is you to listen and enjoy it… whether that’s in the gym, at a club or festival but enjoy creating memories.

“Body” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Tai Woffinden, follow him on Instagram.