Meet Saulo Sarmiento: International acrobat and aerial artist

Saulo Sarmiento in nature. Photo Courtesy of Saulo Sarmiento

Saulo Sarmiento (“Britain’s Got Talent” alum) is an international acrobat and an award-winning Cirque du Soleil aerial artist. He chatted about his proudest moments and latest endeavors.

Former U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” Saulo Sarmiento is a man and performer that epitomizes this wise quotation.

Sarmiento was born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in 1987. He was an active child, with big dreams and goals. One of them was to be an acrobat and work with the best companies in the world. Show business is his thing.

Saulo Sarmiento. Photo Courtesy of Saulo Sarmiento

At the age of 12, he saw a Cirque du Soleil/Franco Dragone DVD show: Alegría, and that day he decided that he wanted to be an acrobat, and the rest is history. “Cirque du Soleil has been good,” he admitted. “Ever since I was 12, it has been a dream of mine, and now it’s my job.”

“I was so fascinated by that DVD and that inspired me to do my own solo act,” he said. “It’s a very good company, the conditions to work for them are good. The shows are good, and the level and quality of the shows are top-notch. They are hard though, physically and mentally. It is like a competition every time and you need to be 100 percent each time.”

On his daily motivations, Sarmiento said, “I am very lucky to be able to do what I do especially during the pandemic, at a time when the arts and entertainment have been affected and touched by it. What I really love about my job is that it gives me the opportunity to travel. I love to travel and my job allows me to do that all the time.”

He is a specialized pole acrobat. Working with my solo act is my thing, but I also participate in the creation process with ideas. He has a dance background which helps him in regard to his performances and creations; moreover, he has a lot of experience on stage.

Sarmiento teaches around the globe doing some workshops and performing in many cities. He is all about helping people to improve and better their lives. He embodies positivity and hope, and he is the heart and soul of the Canary Islands.

He opened up about being a performer in the digital age. “Social media is at least 60 percent of your promotion, if not more. I use it as a very important tool,” he said. “I realize that my followers want to see more of my personal life as opposed to my work life. They like to see what I do behind the scenes.”

For young and aspiring acrobats and performers, he said, “It is very important that they take care of their bodies. Taking care of my body is the most important thing. Also, create something that you feel really passionate about.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sarmiento responded, “Finding my balance and maintaining my stability. “

Saulo Sarmiento on ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ Photo Courtesy of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

On his experience on “Britain’s Got Talent,” he said, “It was an experience! To be honest, I didn’t expect the success I’ve had from the show because they called me at the last minute. I did my normal act, and then it was a super success. The people were waiting outside and the video went viral.”

He shared that he went on the do the Italian, French and German versions of “Got Talent” with the same act that same year.

His “Britain’s Got Talent” audition may be seen below.

“Ever since ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’ I still get messages from people every day all over the world because the video is still popular,” he said.

“Some people even recognize me in random places,” he added. “Social media is very important. It’s the greatest marketing tool that we have.”

If he were to do any track and field event, he noted that he would do the “pole vault.” In swimming, he listed “freestyle” as his personal favorite stroke. “Freestyle is the one that I like the most,” he admitted.

When asked what superpower he would have, he revealed, “Lately, I would like to control minds, but I would also like to fly.”

Sarmiento defined the word success as “Being able to live and make money doing your passion in life. Also, try to stay happy as much as you can.”

For his fans and supporters, Sarmiento remarked, “I am always very grateful to them. I always get support messages from them, and it means a lot to me when they appreciate and understand all of the hard work I put in my acts.”

Saulo Sarmiento. Photo Courtesy of Saulo Sarmiento

Sarmiento also took some time to answer a few “Rapid Fire” questions.

Waffles or pancakes? Pancakes

Flying or driving? Flying

City living or country living? Beach or seaside living

Summer or winter? Summer

Library or museum? Museum

Bath or shower? Bath

Pepsi or Coke? Neither

Texting or calling? Texting

Half-full or half-empty? Half-empty

Curly fries or normal fries? Normal fries

Skydiving or scuba diving? Scuba diving

Indoor pool or outdoor pool? Outdoor pool

Tea or coffee? Coffee

Rain or snow? Rain

Singing or dancing? Dancing

Burgers or tacos? Vegan Burgers (because I’m vegetarian)

Long course or short course? Long course

Money or fame? Money

To learn more about Saulo Sarmiento, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.