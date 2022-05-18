Meet Mishael Morgan: 2022 ‘Outstanding Lead Actress’ Emmy nominee

Mishael Morgan of 'The Young and The Restless.' Photo Credit: Paul Smith Photography

Acclaimed actress Mishael Morgan chatted about her 2022 Emmy nomination for her acting work as lawyer Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap opera “The Young and The Restless.”

2022 Emmy nomination

On being nominated for the prestigious 2022 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” Morgan remarked, “That felt amazing. It was unexpected but pretty awesome.”

This marks her third career Emmy nomination but her first in the leading actress category (her two prior Emmy nods were for “Outstanding Supporting Actress” for playing Hilary Curtis on the same show). “I have been fortunate to have been given some amazing opportunities on this show. I am glad that I submitted in the lead category, and it paid off,” she said.

“I definitely have a lot of amazing fans. I love them, they inspire me and doing this storyline as Amanda was amazing because so many people related to the foster child story. I submitted these scenes in my Emmy reel, and I was floored by how these scenes touched so many people and it really connected to so many people’s journeys. I was so surprised by how many people were touched by it so it made me feel really good about the work,” she acknowledged.

Working with Ptosha Storey

Morgan had great words about working with esteemed actress Ptosha Storey, who played Naya and also scored an Emmy nod for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series” in her own right. “It was amazing to work with Ptosha,” Morgan said. “We hit it off right away. Ptosha walked on the stage like she has been doing it for 20 years. Ptosha did not flinch at all and she gave me her whole heart in all of our scenes. We connected right away. It was great to be on the show and make art together.”

“We got to know each other so well, and I felt so blessed to get the opportunity to work with such an amazing artist and woman. Ptosha is such a giving actress. We really leaned in and we really trusted each other,” Morgan added.

“This storyline not only gave Amanda life but it also connected the two characters,” Morgan said. “As an artist, everyone has different feelings about this. As an artist, I felt that the character that I play really impacts the other person and I love them. It was so nice to play this but also link it back to the beginning and also go full circle where it is also connected to Hilary’s story.”

Portraying Amanda Sinclair

She is drawn to Amanda for various reasons. “I love that I get to play a lawyer,” she admitted. “I wanted to become an attorney before I got the opportunity to be an actor. Now, that I get to play an attorney on TV is awesome. I really want to be in a courtroom though. I want to say ‘I object’ to this line of questioning,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“I also love that Amanda is connected to another character that I played, Hilary, who is also very near and dear to my heart,” she added.

Favorite superpower

If she were to have any superpower, Morgan shared that it would be “flight.” “I would love to fly, there is something about flying that is so freeing,” she said.

“When the world stresses you out, you can just go and fly up there and really enjoy and take in the beauty of the world from that level. I love being in an airplane,” she added.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Morgan revealed, “Learning to be comfortable with your power.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Don’t let the job and trying to get the job get in the way of living an amazing life. If you can’t be authentic and live an incredible life then you can’t have authentic characters that have depth and have lived life unless you do it too. So don’t stop your life because you are trying to book a job. Trust that all of the right jobs will come to you as long as you are committed to enjoying this one life that God has given us.”

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, she responded, “Have more fun.” “Back in the day, I would stress myself out so much trying to go to this path that I think I missed a little bit of the beauty of being young and having more fun with it,” she said.

Success

On her definition of success, Morgan said, “Success means not settling. For me, success means trying and even failing. It means going for something no matter what happens and trusting that is your path. Success is finally getting to a place where you are so content where you ended up and you are happy.”

For her dedicated fans, Morgan concluded, “Thank you so much for jumping on the bandwagon with Hilary and trusting that crazy journey. Thank you again for coming out to see me make amends and make some more art with Amanda. I am so thankful that you guys were there rooting, I truly am the artist I am because all of those amazing fans.”

To learn more about actress Mishael Morgan, follow her on Instagram.