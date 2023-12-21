Meet Mike Corey: 2023 Emmy winner for ‘Uncharted Adventure’

Mike Corey. Photo Credit: Gareth Leonard

Mike Corey is a professional adventurer, explorer, biologist, and TV host.

He chatted about his 2023 Emmy win for “Outstanding Daytime Program Host” for “Uncharted Adventure,” which airs on The Weather Channel, and being a part of the digital age.

Particularly impressive about “Uncharted Adventure” is that it is The Weather Channel’s first travel adventure show.

The late U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” Mike Corey is such a man and TV host that epitomizes this wise quote.

2023 ‘Outstanding Daytime Program Host’ winner

On his Emmy win for “Daytime Program Host,” Corey said, “That was quite a surprise for myself and the team that was here, but we loved it.”

“To be recognized as a host is really quite an honor. It has been a few days now, and I still can’t believe it. The Emmy was quite an ordeal, especially since we were up against Martha Stewart and Zac Efron, but we still took it home,” he acknowledged.

“Speaking on a travel show is one of the most difficult jobs out there,” he said. “You are thrown in situations, where you are doing dangerous things. You have to be able to not let your fear and nerves take over your mind because you have lines to say and facts to say.”

“On top of that, you also need to be comfortable where you are, as well as to speak calmly and comfortably,” he added.

“You need to be able to push your comfort zone to be able to not feel nervous, especially when you are repelling or climbing,” he expressed.

“It has been a long journey,” he admitted. “I picked up this gig (talking on camera) 15 years ago. I didn’t really know where it was going to take me. Here I am 15 years later, getting a very prestigious award for something that I thought I could do to begin with, it’s quite wild.”

In his Emmy acceptance speech, Corey described fear as “a bully and a thief.” “It will push you around your whole life and steal your future if you let it. You have to stand up,” he exclaimed.

“I fit what I could in my acceptance speech, where they give you approximately 30 seconds. Ultimately, one of my biggest passions is helping people become their best selves,” he acknowledged.

‘Against The Odds’ podcast

On his podcast “Against The Odds,” he said, “We do a new season every month. Now, we are doing one about a flood in the 1800s, it is quite wild.”

His podcast is available on Apple Podcasts by clicking here.

The digital age

On being a TV host and content creator in the digital age, Corey said, “I got in this job in the right time when YouTube was starting to become a thing. When I first started, travel vlogging was famous, and I was one of the first travel vloggers. Everyone was making fun of me saying that it’s just a trend and that it won’t catch on. Here we are a decade later, where it is literally everything that happens.”

“Now, the travel bloggers that have been disagreeing with me have been left in the dust,” he said. “It has been a huge wave to ride. Even now, things are always changing. You need to constantly be adapting, otherwise you do get left in the dust.”

“To be in the top in the digital age, you need to be able to adapt,” he added.

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he shared, “The whole idea of my online brand, which is called ‘Fearless & Far’ is the idea of pursuing things that you are most afraid of, you can grow to levels you never thought possible.”

Corey continued, “I see fear as a compass and I think that nobody can truly be fearless, it’s just the act in the face of fear that makes you fearless. If you follow that feeling like a compass, then it leads you into the back of the dragon’s cave, metaphorically, where you have to fight the demon to get the treasure.”

He revealed that one of his favorite episodes in the “Uncharted Adventure” series is his visit to Belize, where he explored the “dark secrets of the Black Hole.” “That one was fantastic,” he exclaimed. “That was the last episode of the first season.”

He also discussed being buried in sand for 24 hours in the Philippines. “That was an old-school challenge,” he admitted. “I was buried in sand up to my neck and that was uncomfortable, to say the least, especially with crabs crawling around in 2 a.m. and you can’t move. You are at the mercy of the elements of nature, and it starts to be less fun when there are less distractions.”

Future plans

On his plans for the future, Corey said, “With the Emmy win, this unlocks a lot of possibilities. Nothing is really set in stone yet.”

“As far as what happens next, we don’t really know. We are still waiting to see what happens with the next season of the show,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “Time travel.” “I would either travel to the future or back to the past,” he said. “Going back to the past would be very interesting.”

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “Chase your fears, and experiences over possessions.” “Those are the two mottos I live by,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Corey said, “Service.” “I really want to help people. I’ve collected a set of keys over the past decade through travel and experiences. I haven’t shared some of these keys as much as I would have liked. The next chapter would be to give back and to help people,” he said.

“There are lessons I can give that I’ve learned where I can be the adventure guinea pig and bring back the fruits of my labor. It has been quite a coming of age for me,” he added.

Success

Corey equates the word success with “time, happiness, and freedom.” “Success is an elusive thing that you chase for a while and you realize, it is with you all of the time anyway. For most people, you need to find success, it is a quest similar to the book ‘The Alchemist’,” he said.

Fans

For his fans and supporters, Corey expressed his sincere appreciation. “Thank you. I just appreciate them so much. There are fans that have been with me for five years, 10 years, and even 15 years, and I am very grateful to them,” he concluded.

Walt Disney once said: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Mike Corey is living proof of this wise quote by the cartoon legend.

To learn more about Mike Corey, check out his official website, follow him on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.