Meet Matt Jones of ‘Sold on SLC’ on Bravo

Matt Jones of 'Sold On SLC.' Photo Credit: Bronson Farr, Bravo.

Realtor Matt Jones chatted about being a part of the show “Sold on SLC” on Bravo.

“It’s an absolute honor,” he exclaimed. “It’s such a unique platform to showcase the vibrant energy of Salt Lake City and the stories behind its booming real estate market.”

“I love that we get to pull back the curtain and share both the personal and professional sides of this industry—it’s exciting, emotional, and endlessly dynamic,” he added.

Favorite part of the ‘Sold on SLC’ experience

On his favorite part from that experience, he recalled, “Definitely the relationships, even though they come with ups and downs! Working closely with such a talented and driven cast has been rewarding.”

“We all share this passion for what we do. Plus, getting to connect with clients and see their dreams come to life is something I’ll never take for granted,” he added.

Lessons learned from ‘Sold on SLC’

On the lessons learned from “Sold on SLC,” Jones shared, “This experience taught me the importance of resilience! In real estate—and life—things don’t always go as planned, but it’s all about how you adapt and keep pushing forward.”

“I learned to be more vulnerable and open, as being on a show like this requires you to share parts of yourself you might not usually reveal,” he noted.

“I also learned that people will say or do whatever it takes to put themselves in a better light, even if it’s untrue or makes someone else look bad,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Jones said, “It’s both exciting and challenging. Social media and streaming platforms give us the ability to connect with audiences around the world in real time, which is incredible.”

“It also means you’re under a constant spotlight, and authenticity becomes more important than ever. I love the opportunities it creates, especially for storytelling and building relationships with fans,” he added.

Matt Jones on his career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he revealed, “Early on in my career, there was a moment when I lost a deal I thought was a sure thing.”

“It was devastating at the time, but it taught me to stay humble, be persistent, and focus on the bigger picture,” he underscored.

“That lesson shaped how I approach every opportunity now, personally and professionally,” he acknowledged.

Best advice you’ve ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he said, “Trust the process. It’s simple but so powerful. When challenges arise they are simply an opportunity to become a better version of myself.”

“Success doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s those small, consistent efforts that lead to big breakthroughs. It’s a reminder to stay patient, work hard, and have faith in the journey,” he explained.

Matt Jones on success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Jones said, “Success, to me, is about fulfillment. It’s not just about financial gain or accolades; it’s about waking up every day excited about what you do and knowing you’re making a positive impact.”

“It’s also about balance—achieving your goals without losing sight of the things and people that truly matter. Helping others achieve their goals ultimately gets me what I want as well,” he elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Sold on SLC’

For fans and viewers, Jones remarked, “Get ready for a rollercoaster ride! This show is so much more than just real estate—it’s about dreams, relationships, challenges, and triumphs.”

“If there’s one thing I hope viewers take away, it’s the importance of perseverance and following your passion, no matter the obstacles,” he noted.

“Of course, it’s a love letter to Salt Lake City—its beauty, its growth, and its potential. Don’t miss it,” he concluded.

“Sold on SLC” airs on Wednesday night on Bravo, and it is available to stream on Peacock on the following day.

To learn more about Matt Jones, follow him on Instagram.