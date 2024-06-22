Meet Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer: Tony-nominated actress and performer

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Tony-nominated actress and performer Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer chatted about starring as the “Lady of the Lake” in the Broadway musical comedy “Spamalot.”

“The nomination feels amazing,” she said about her Drama Desk Award nomination for “Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical” for “Spamalot.”

“I love being here,” she admitted. “It’s a beautiful day. There are so many people here that we love and respect that I don’t get to see all the time. It’s almost the end of the awards season so it’s really special.”

“We are here with all of these different shows from Broadway and Off-Broadway, which is so fun, and very exciting,” she said.

“I’ve been nominated before my work Off-Broadway, and it’s great to recognize everybody,” she acknowledged.

On working with Jonathan Bennett in “Spamalot,” she exclaimed, “Jonathan is the best… Jonathan is so generous, so kind, and I just miss him. If he is reading this, I love you, Jonathan!”

One of her funny lines in the show involves “Ozempic forever.” “My friend just got me an Ozempic necklace as a joke, and I will be wearing it,” she said.

Regarding her definition of the word success, she concluded, “Success means getting to work with great people that I love, but also, having a wonderful family and friends.”

To learn more about Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, follow her on Instagram.