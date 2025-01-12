Meet Jane Konsol — Actor, artist, and entrepreneur

Jane Konsol. Photo Credit: Jay Khawand.

Actor, artist, and entrepreneur Jane Konsol chatted about her latest endeavors in the industry.

Oprah Winfrey once said: “Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” This quote applies to Jane Konsol, who is able to excel as an artist, actress, stunt performer, and entrepreneur.

Konsol on her inspirations as an actor, artist, and entrepreneur

On her daily inspirations, Konsol said, “What inspires me daily as an actor, artist, and entrepreneur is the profound belief that I am on a divinely inspired mission. I understand this as my sacred duty – to fulfill the dreams and aspirations that I believe God has placed within me.”

“As an actress, I believe I possess a unique talent, and I feel a deep responsibility to share this gift with the world,” she noted.

“I see this as my life’s mission – to use my artistry to connect with people globally and hopefully inspire and entertain them,” she said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “In my opinion, the digital age offers incredible advantages, like experiencing new things and connecting with people globally. However, I believe it also presents a significant drawback: the potential to stifle creativity.”

“Constant phone usage can be incredibly draining, leaving little room for activities that truly nourish the mind and soul, such as reading, exercising, or pursuing inspiring projects,” she elaborated.

Future plans

On her future plans, she remarked, “My future plans revolve around achieving several key goals. Firstly, I am dedicated to fully pursuing my acting career. Success in this field will enable me to establish a non-profit organization to give back to those in need.”

“Secondly, I aim to expand my bikini swimwear brand, ‘By Jane Konsol,’ globally,” she said.

“Finally, I plan to significantly increase my real estate investments to further grow my successful Airbnb business, ‘JK Spaces’ vacation rentals,” she added.

Jane Konsol. Photo Credit: Jay Khawand.

Daily motivations

Regarding her daily motivations, she shared, “I am driven each day by a deep love for life and a profound appreciation for the gift of existence. I feel incredibly blessed to be alive and experience all that the world has to offer.”

Advice for young and emerging artists, actors, and entrepreneurs

For young and aspiring artists, actors and entrepreneurs, she said, “Pursue your dreams with unwavering determination and fearless conviction. Trust your gut instincts above all else.”

“Your dreams reside within you, not in the opinions of others. Look inward, listen to your inner voice, and go all in. Make a lot of mistakes along the way – they are invaluable lessons that can only be learned through personal experience,” she elaborated.

“Life, with its exhilarating highs and challenging lows, is an extraordinary journey. Embrace it fully, for it is through these experiences that life truly comes alive with vibrant color,” she added.

Defining moments

On her defining moments, she shared, “Becoming an actress has been the central challenge of my life. It’s an incredibly demanding profession, requiring constant work on oneself.”

“Though acting has been my dream since childhood, I was initially intimidated by the challenges. However, once I committed to pursuing this dream, I embarked on a rigorous journey of self-improvement,” she explained.

“This included intensive training with private acting coaches, focusing on vocal technique, performance refinement, and the psychological aspects of acting, particularly in achieving genuine emotional depth. I also dedicated myself to stunt training under the guidance of renowned Hollywood coach Tony Surphman,” she elaborated.

“Every step of this journey has presented its own set of challenges, but I am determined to continue learning and growing. This is merely the beginning of my acting career,” she acknowledged.

Working with Bastiano Ferrari in the short video

Konsol spoke about working with Bastiano Ferrari in the new action short that they released just in time for the New Year 2025.

“Collaborating with Bastiano was an incredibly rewarding experience,” she admitted. “His talent is truly exceptional, and I learned a tremendous amount from him.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with him, and we are currently exploring the possibility of future collaborations on a larger scale,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Konsol said, “To me, true success in life is defined by living with integrity, discovering one’s life’s purpose, and pursuing it with unwavering passion.”

“This concept aligns with the Japanese philosophy of ‘Ikigai,’ which essentially means to live a life of purpose,” she concluded.

To learn more about Jane Konsol, follow her on Instagram.