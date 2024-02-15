Meet Jackie DeShannon: Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee

Jackie DeShannon. Photo Courtesy of DeShannon Communications

Singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon chatted about her latest endeavors, which will include an appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Country Music Hall of Fame event in April

On April 6, 2024 she will be doing a rare appearance in Nashville as part of the “Poets and Prophets: Salute to Songwriter Jackie DeShannon,” which will be held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. She will be opened up about her songwriting career and her country music roots.

“I will be discussing my songwriting career via questions and answers,” she said. “There will also be video clips of myself performing with some of the Country Hall of Fame members including Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, the Everly Brothers, and Willie Nelson, among others.”

“I will also be focusing on my rockabilly and country roots, and there will be some other surprises too,” she added.

Jackie DeShannon: A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Class of 2010

DeShannon was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June of 2010. “Of course, it was a great honor as a songwriter and still is,” she admitted. “It was an epic and exciting night and a great validation,” she expressed.

Background on Jackie DeShannon

DeShannon is known as the sultry voice behind two of the ’60s classics “What The World Needs Now Is Love” and her very own “Put A Little Love In Your Heart.” She is credited for breaking the glass ceiling for female rock songwriters.

She earned a million-seller in 1969 with “Put A Little Love In Your Heart,” which she co-wrote with Randy Myers and Jimmy Holiday.

Grammy winner for ‘Song of the Year’ in 1982

DeShannon subsequently won a Grammy Award for “Song of the Year” in 1982 for “Bette Davis Eyes,” which she co-wrote with Donna Weiss.

Her songs have been performed by such artists as Al Green, Annie Lennox, Van Morrison, Brenda Lee, The Carpenters, The Temptations, Marianne Faithfull, The Searchers, Ella Fitzgerald, and “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen.

She has collaborated with such artists as Randy Newman, Jack Nitzsche, Jimmy Page and John Bettis.

In 1964, Jackie toured as an opening act for the Beatles. Writing solo, she composed the hits “When You Walk In The Room” and “Come And Stay With Me.”

Songwriting and music inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, DeShannon said, “There are many things that influence music and songwriting. It depends upon what things are going on in your life at the time you write the song.”

“It also depends upon your state of mind, your spirit, what thoughts pop into your head at the time, and also the climate of the world is always an inspiration,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring musicians

For young and aspiring musicians, she said, “First of all believe in yourself. The music industry is challenging to say the least. Music cannot be a ‘hobby’ if you want to succeed. Listen to constructive advice but don’t take criticism personally.”

Favorite song in her music catalog

When asked about her favorite song in her own music catalog, she said, “They each have a different place in my heart. For example, ‘Put A Little Love In Your Heart’ was written by myself along with my brother Randy Myers and Jimmy Holiday.”

“I believe that song, covered by so many prestigious artists (Annie Lennox, Al Greene, Dolly Parton, Amy Grant), is more poignant now than ever before. I was very excited when ‘What the World Needs Now’ was inducted into the Library of Congress last year,” she elaborated.

DeShannon noted that “Bette Davis Eyes” earned her a Grammy Award and it became Billboard’s biggest hit that year, where it remained Top 40 for 20 weeks. “Each song meant and still means something special to me. I’m proud of all of them for different reasons,” she admitted.

‘Bette Davis Eyes’

She discussed the perennial success and relevance of “Bette Davis Eyes,” which she co-wrote, and became a smash hit for Kim Carnes.

“I was inspired to write the song after seeing the movie ‘Now Voyager’ starring Bette Davis,” she said.

DeShannon continued, “Bette Davis, one of Hollywood’s legends had very intriguing, and expressive blue eyes. In 1981, I was thrilled to have won a Grammy for it and I am still thrilled each time I hear it on the radio.”

“In the words of Bette Davis, ‘It’s better to be hated for who you are, than to be loved for someone you’re not. It’s a sign of your worth sometimes, if you’re hated by the right person’… Bette Davis had a great spirit,” she exclaimed.

Key to longevity in music

Regarding the key to longevity in the music industry, she shared, “Talent, relentlessness, hard work, and a little bit of luck.”

Success

DeShannon equates the word success with “love and Happiness.”

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, DeShannon concluded, “Thank you! I am grateful for all of my fans. Their unconditional love has always given me the confidence to pursue my destiny.”

For more information on Jackie DeShannon, check out her official website.