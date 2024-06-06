Connect with us

Meet Evan Fanner: Social influencer and musical artist

Social influencer and artist Evan Fanner chatted about his music and songwriting inspirations, and being a part of the digital age.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Artist Evan Fanner
Artist Evan Fanner. Photo Credit: Jayden Alvarez
Artist Evan Fanner. Photo Credit: Jayden Alvarez

He also noted that he would love to someday collaborate with such artists as Eminem, Jack Harlow, and J. Cole.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Evan Fanner.

Background on Evan Fanner

Fanner is an artist and entertainer from Camarillo, California, and a student at Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California.

In April of 2024, Fanner went viral on social media, quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing new male artists of the year. His dance and singing videos have garnered over 50 million views, and he has amassed over 100,000 followers in less than a month.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “I get inspired by entertainment itself. My main focus is to create songs that I can dance to and that excite others. I aim to write music that brings joy and energy to people’s lives.”

Biggest musical influences growing up

He listed Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson as two of his greatest musical influences growing up. “Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley have both left unique impacts on the world, and I’ve always been a fan of them as entertainers,” he said.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I want to become the biggest artist I can be. My goals include having my music chart on the Billboard, touring around the world, and performing for as many people as possible.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology, and social media are so prevalent, he said, “Being a part of the digital age has been very beneficial for me.”

“It allows me to connect with the rest of the world. Social media is a great tool to see how other artists use it and to learn how I can apply those strategies to my career,” he explained.

Fanner on how he uses technology in his daily routine

On his use of technology in his daily routine, Fanner said, “I use technology to build relationships, connect, and share my content with the world. It helps me educate myself on the business side of the entertainment industry, watch performances, and see what I can improve.”

Dream duet choices in music

When asked about his dream duet choices in music, he revealed, “I would love to record a duet with Eminem and Jack Harlow.”

“Eminem is a legend and I’ve listened to him since I was a kid. Jack Harlow has a swag that you can really connect with. Also, J. Cole has always been someone I admire for his craft,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Fanner remarked, “Success means having a global impact, touring the world, and making my family proud by having them travel with me.”

“Success also means being an example for anyone who’s been told they can’t do something. I want to show that if you have the passion for it, nothing can stop you,” Fanner concluded.

To learn more about Evan Fanner, follow him on TikTok.

