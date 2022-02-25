Meet Dionne Warwick: 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee and Twitter Queen

Dionne Warwick. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Five-time Grammy winner and “Twitter Queen” Dionne Warwick chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her latest endeavors. She is a 2022 nominee for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

This year, Warwick earned her second consecutive career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with 17 other musical acts. “I guess they figured out what they did wrong the first time, so here I am, once again,” she said.

“Music has become so diversified these days, it has become very interesting. When I first heard about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame many years ago it was exactly for that: rock and roll artists. I was really surprised, happy, and pleased for Dolly Parton being considered, that’s wonderful that they have opened it up and they have been looking at what their mandate was.”

Las Vegas residency

Warwick is doing a residency in Las Vegas at the Stirling Club, which kicks off on March 24 for a year. For more information on Warwick’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, visit the venue’s official website. “This residency feels the same as it did before,” she said with a sweet laugh. “People can expect Dionne.”

Metaverse concert series

Warwick becomes the first iconic female star to launch a Metaverse concert series. She reached out to Snoop Dogg as another legendary artist to join her “Dionne Warwick: Legends Metaverse Concert Experience.” “The Metaverse concert series is something we are putting together right now,” Damon Elliott, Warwick’s son, said.

“We are speaking to a couple of different companies to host mom and create her Metaverse and her theater. She is in talks with Snoop Dogg joining her in her concert and other legendary friends such Patti, Lionel, and Gladys,” he added.

To learn more about this Metaverse concert series, click here.

She has had a series of firsts in her more than 60-year career including being the first acclaimed female singer to win both Pop and R&B Grammy Awards in the same evening. She was the first legendary singer to crossover into pop music selling over 100 million albums.

Warwick was dubbed as “the Queen of Twitter” for her outspoken honest tweets which resulted in her talking to a lot of fans, friends, and other celebrities. SNL has a recurring Dionne Warwick “talk show” skit which she was recently on. “Oh my goodness. I am having the best time with these kids, I really am,” Warwick said.

“There are a lot of people from the industry that are responding to me, which is a lot of fun,” she added. “It has been an adventure, and a wonderful one too.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Warwick said with a sweet laugh, “Now.”

Documentary

Her “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” documentary was acquired by CNN Films, which was narrated by Snoop Dogg. “The documentary is absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I didn’t know who was going to be a part of it because they didn’t let me see anything beforehand. It was a surprise for me to be sitting in a theater with people watching it as well. I was seeing it for the first time too. I am very very pleased with it.”

“Snoop was a part of it and it was so lovely to hear what he had to say,” she added.

New singles

Warwick’s latest single, “Power In The Name” features her son and producer Damon Elliott and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. “I wrote the song ‘Power In The Name’ for a film, it is our current release, and it features my other brother Krayzie Bone,” Damon said. “I played it for mom and she remembered it after I played it for her. It was perfect to get it out there, especially with how the world is right now. Mom’s music is all about hope and positive energy.”

Damon also wrote and produced her forthcoming single, “Smile,” which will benefit the charity Operation Smile. “It will be released either in the spring or in the summer,” Damon said. “It is a collaboration with mom and a few other artists such as Nick Carter, Krayzie Bone, and we are trying to get Gladys Knight on it as well, and some other great artists.”

“Operation Smile is an amazing organization, and anytime they want me, they got me,” Warwick added.

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed that it would be “peace.” “We need a lot of peace right now,” she said.

When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, she responded, “Nope. I am still being defined.”

She noted that she does not have a personal favorite song of hers in her catalog. “All the songs are very very special to me,” she admitted. “My songs are the reason I am.”

On her definition of the word success, Warwick said, “I am still trying to figure that one out, to be perfectly honest with you.”

Warwick listed Earth, Wind & Fire as the artists that she would love to someday do a dream duet with.

For her fans, she concluded, “First of all, thank you. It is so wonderful that they have been loyal and they decided to continue to hang around with me, which is a good thing.”

To learn more about Dionne Warwick and her music, visit her official website.