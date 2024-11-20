Connect with us

Meet Daniel-Ryan Spaulding: New York City-based comedian

NYC-based comedian Daniel-Ryan Spaulding chatted about his inspirations and latest endeavors.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Daniel-Ryan Spaulding
Daniel-Ryan Spaulding. Photo Courtesy of Daniel-Ryan Spaulding.
Daniel-Ryan Spaulding. Photo Courtesy of Daniel-Ryan Spaulding.

NYC-based comedian Daniel-Ryan Spaulding chatted about his comedy inspirations, the digital age, and latest endeavors.

He has performed in over 45 countries worldwide, and has appeared on numerous talk shows.

What inspires your comedic routine?

I have a very imaginative inner world. So I’m often seeing things through my unique perspective — which is always very sensational and gay. I’m a “Power Gay.”

What do your plans for the future include?

I’d like to write a book. I’d like to have a TV show. I’d love to continue doing stand-up. I moved to the USA last year, and there is a lot of America that I haven’t seen yet.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

I like that my content can reach many people, but the downside is that there are so many bullies and trolls. In a way fame has been democratized, but there are no guardrails as a result.

It’s a whole new world — I suppose the key is figuring out the right way to monetize online content.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

There were definitely numerous viral videos that I have put out over the years that introduced me to various audiences in different countries.

What is your advice for young and aspiring comics?

Just keep going and be authentically yourself. Don’t try to be someone else.

Have lots of fun, and always go into it with the intention of bringing joy to the world.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success means that I’m able to support myself doing what I love, and that I have good people in my life who care about me.

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?

My fans are usually very smart and good-looking people. Thank you for sticking by me on my journey in life!

To learn more about comedian and social influencer Daniel-Ryan Spaulding, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

