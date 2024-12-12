Meet Crew Morrow: Will Spencer in ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ on CBS

Crew Morrow. Photo Credit: Howard Wise, JPI Studios, Inc.

Rising actor Crew Morrow chatted about starring in “The Bold and The Beautiful” on CBS as Will Spencer.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Crew Morrow.

‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

On being in the hit soap opera “The Bold and The Beautiful,” Morrow said, “It means everything. It’s a dream role.”

From a global standpoint, “The Bold and The Beautiful” is the most popular soap opera in the world.

Playing Will Spencer

Morrow is drawn to Will Spencer because he is a “bit edgy,” and noted that “it’s always fun to play that.” “I like that Will gets into some trouble but he loves the people around him, so it’s always fun,” he said.

Working with Heather Tom and Don Diamont

Morrow complimented multi-Emmy winner Heather Tom and Don Diamont for playing his on-screen parents. “They’re both great,” he exclaimed. “They are such veterans and such pros, so it is always nice having scenes with those vets.”

“They both know this medium and their characters so well and that makes it easier for them to make believable,” he said.

He also had kind words about Laneya Grace, who plays his female love interest Electra Forrester on the show. “Laneya is such a sweetheart and I am so glad he is on the show,” he said.

“Laneya is phenomenal and a very professional actress. I am excited for future scenes with her,” he added.

Dialogue-heavy

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, Morrow responded, “It is starting to become second nature. Repetition is key. It’s getting easier and easier to recall those big chunks of dialogue.”

Joshua Morrow. Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS

Crew Morrow on his father Joshua Morrow

On his father, veteran actor Joshua Morrow (“The Young and The Restless”), being an influence on his growing up, he shared, “My dad has played a big influence on me for my entire life, and he has shaped the man that I am today.”

“Ironically enough, I did not want to be an actor at all. I knew my father was an actor but I didn’t know what that meant or entailed. I had no interest in being in front of a camera.”

“I only got into acting on my own whims. I don’t think my dad necessarily wanted me to become an actor but that’s the way things fell,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Morrow stated, “I try to distance myself from the digital age. I only have Instagram and it’s not on my phone; I only have it at home on my computer. I don’t really believe in the whole scrolling thing. I think it’s bad for mental health purposes.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, Morrow said, “Take big swings. I’ve never done an audition where I hadn’t taken a swing or made a choice. My dad had a similar approach to auditioning.”

“You need to stand out because there is a sea of hundreds of good-looking men and women who are probably better actors than you who are auditioning for the same role. So, make it memorable, do something big, and slay the dragon,” he added.

Working with Scott Clifton as his on-screen brother

On working with multi-Emmy winner Scott Clifton as his on-screen brother, Morrow expressed, “Scott is the best! Scenes with him are just fantastic. He is so funny and he makes things lively. It’s a brother dynamic that feels authentic… just like it feels with my brothers. I can’t wait to do more scenes with Scott.”

The actor he would like to work with more on the show

Morrow listed multi-Emmy winner Thorsten Kaye as the actor he would like to do more scenes with on “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

“I love Thorsten; he took me under his wing, and he is good friends with my father. Watching him work is just great. Thorsten is such a fantastic man,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Morrow said, “Vibing.”

“I like riding my bike on the weekend with my buddies, hanging out with friends, and watching football,” he said.

Defining moments

Regarding his defining moments, he acknowledged, “Dropping out of school was a defining moment. That was pretty big. It was the night after I booked my first feature film.”

“I called up my mom and I told her that I would drop out… and that was a big step for me because I was going into a risky business but it has played out well, and I haven’t looked back since,” he elaborated.

Superpower of choice: to be Spiderman

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to be “Spiderman.”

“I love the Spiderman character so much due to his acrobatics, punk vibe and being a nerd too,” he noted.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Morrow said, “Doing the things you love with the people you love.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his dedicated soap fans and supporters, Morrow expressed, “I love you guys.”

To learn more about Crew Morrow, follow him on Instagram.