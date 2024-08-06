Meet CITY Holder: One of the season’s most anticipated game launches on Telegram

Image courtesy of CITY Holder

On August 1st, the gaming world welcomed CITY Holder, a new mini-game in the Build-To-Earn genre, officially launching on Telegram. As players grow tired of simpler games, CITY Holder offers an exciting alternative focused on city-building and strategic development.

CITY Holder has already captivated a massive audience, attracting over 4.2 million players during its development phase, with 3.7 million joining in the last 30 days alone. These users have eagerly registered and begun constructing the foundations of their virtual metropolises.

In CITY Holder, players assume the role of mayor, tasked with building and managing their own cities. They can purchase and upgrade homes, erect skyscrapers, launch factories, and create parks and recreational areas. The game also allows players to attract new residents and compete for the title of the best city against players worldwide.

The appeal of CITY Holder lies in its unique blend of game mechanics and genres. CITY Holder incorporates the best elements of urban planning, allowing players to oversee the growth and functioning of their cities. The game offers simple yet addictive gameplay reminiscent of NotCoin and Hamster Kombat, making it perfect for short, rewarding play sessions. Additionally, the engaging narratives keep players invested with multiple scenarios and various mini-games, continually updated with new content. One notable challenge is Tap’Zilla, a monster that can wreak havoc in players’ cities, requiring quick reflexes and teamwork to defeat. The game also includes rankings and leagues, allowing players to compare their progress with others and feel a sense of accomplishment.

A key feature of CITY Holder is its earning potential. The game’s creators plan to release the $CITY token, enabling active players to participate in an airdrop and earn $CITY as a reward for their achievements. Negotiations are already underway to list the token on major crypto exchanges, opening new earning and investment opportunities for players.

Developed by a team of professionals, including veterans from major crypto projects and Riot Games devs, CITY Holder promises high-quality gameplay and continuous development. The project has already garnered support from influencers and industry leaders, highlighting its potential for success.

Vyacheslav Semenchuk, co-founder of the project, emphasized that mini-games on Telegram are booming, with new formidable players joining the stage. The market is transitioning from amateur teams of enthusiasts to gaming products created by renowned, seasoned teams, leading to significant industry growth. CITY Holder is gaining impressive traction because this transition to mature, well-rounded gaming products on Telegram is much anticipated and welcomed by the market, which is currently short of diverse gaming options and mechanics. The developers hope to introduce fans to such an alternative.

The development team aims to reach an audience of 100 million players within the next three months, offering early adopters unique benefits and earning opportunities.