Meet Bastiano Ferrari: Actor, model, producer, tech innovator, and philanthropist

Bastiano Ferrari is an actor, model, producer, tech innovator, philanthropist, and social influencer. He chatted about his latest endeavors.

Author Roy T. Bennett once said: “Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone’s life. Be the light that helps others see; it is what gives life its deepest significance.” This quote applies to Bastiano Ferrari.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, he said, “A lot of things motivate me, especially as an actor and as a model. Acting has been a passion for me ever since I was a kid. I grew up in an area where we didn’t have much so acting was my escape. It was not easy for me to get where I am, and that is a big motivator since it allows me to give back to my family, some of my fans, and to other people.”

“Acting allowed me to imagine a new life for myself, and I was able to be wherever I wanted,” he said. “The fact that my life changed tremendously motivates me every day to keep doing this.”

“I always try to extend opportunities for people who are not as fortunate. That motivates me, especially to see people benefit from the networks that I’ve established. The fact that I can help my family and others motivates me, and it keeps me going,” he said.

“I really enjoy acting. Being on set is such a rewarding experience, and sometimes, the people you meet and brush shoulders with on set are just incredible,” he acknowledged.

‘The Bay’

On being a part of the Emmy award-winning series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin, Ferrari said, “It’s incredible. Gregori wrote my character specifically for me. I really enjoyed both acting and producing in this series.”

“Working with Gregori and Kristos Andrews is really awesome. Everyone in ‘The Bay’ family consists of incredible people and it’s really easy to make a connection there. It is awesome to be a part of that dynamic, and it’s really fun,” he elaborated.

Ferrari also praised the acting talent of Emmy winner Mike Manning, who plays Caleb McKinnon in “The Bay.” “Mike is a very gifted actor, and he is just amazing,” Ferrari exclaimed. “Everyone in the cast is awesome.”

Ferrari had great words about executive producer and actress Precious V. Mayes. “I love Precious, she is very sweet and kind,” he said. “For me, kindness is above everything else.”

Speaking of “The Bay,” the show earned a total of five 2024 Daytime Emmy nominations, which included nods for “Daytime Drama Series,” “Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series,” and “Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Ferrari said, “The digital age is its own beast. It is all about taking advantage of the new trends and technologies. It is about reaching and resonating with people in a way that is convenient for them and works for them.”

“Technology helps us reach people and it helps us expand globally to reach our fans globally,” he noted.

“The digital age is a very big opportunity in general, and it creates some hurdles for some avenues, and I think there are more pros than cons to it. I feel there are great opportunities in the digital age,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Ferrari said, “I also do tech, where I advise for Apple and other companies, and this allowed me to focus on my passion, which is acting.”

“My next chapter will be focusing on merging both fields: tech and acting. It has been such a joy and acting makes me so happy. It also allows me to meet people that share the same passions and interests as me, and when you talk to people like that, it is so refreshing,’ he said.

“Focusing on my acting and producing career is of utmost importance,” he added.

David Bianchi and ‘RZR’

Ferrari had great words about David Bianchi, the creator, lead actor, co-writer, and executive producer of the series “RZR,” which features Mena Suvari, who earned a 2024 Primetime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.”



“I watched ‘RZR’ and they all did such a great job on it. I am so proud of David, and everyone involved,” Ferrari said.

Philp Bruenn

Ferrari also complimented actor and model Philip Bruenn (“Studio City” on Amazon Prime, which was created by Emmy winner Sean Kanan). “Philip is very sweet and a very good person, overall,” Ferrari said.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “make things happen that most people think are impossible.”

Simply put, Ferrari wants to be other people’s dream-maker.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Ferrari said, “Success means different things to different people. To me, there are two things that identify success. First, I put a lot of goals and milestones for myself, which can be in anything.”

“Success is always improving and always achieving those milestones that I set out for myself. Also, having the ability to surround myself with kind and loving people… that makes me happy at the end of the day,” he explained.

“Finally, being able to take care of my family and being able to give back with my charity projects. These three avenues make me feel successful,” the tech mogul acknowledged.

Message for his fans

For his fans, Ferrari said, “Thank you for your continued support. I have such a clean fan-base and community, and that always makes me feel supported. My fans really have my back; they are very loyal and committed.”

“I want the fans to continue doing what they are passionate about, and to go after their dreams. I love them a lot. The fans mean the world to me; much love to them,” he concluded.

American track and field legend Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Bastiano Ferrari embodies this inspirational quote.

To learn more about Bastiano Ferrari, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.