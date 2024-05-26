Meet Ali Louis Bourzgui: Lead actor of ‘The Who’s Tommy’ musical on Broadway

Ali Louis Bourzgui in 'The Who's Tommy' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Liz Lauren.

Ali Louis Bourzgui, the lead actor of “The Who’s Tommy”‘ musical on Broadway, chatted about his latest endeavors.

Working with Adam Jacobs as his on-screen father

Bourzgui chatted about working with Adam Jacobs as his on-screen father in the show. “Adam is great. I’ve been a big fan of his my whole life,” he exclaimed. “I grew up watching him so for him to be my dad is just crazy!”

Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, and Ali Louis Bourzgui in ‘The Who’s Tommy’ on Broadway. Photo Credit: Liz Lauren.

Plans for the future

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I want to find a good balance between staying in the theatre world, and also dipping my foot into TV and film.”

Advice for young and aspiring movement artists and performers

For young and aspiring movement artists and dancers, he said, “Find how your body works in dance.”

“Don’t force yourself to look like somebody else. Inspirations are good but figure out how movement works for your body because that’s your superpower, and what makes you unique,” he acknowledged.

Bourzgui on the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

“It feels really special to be here,” he said about being a part of the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards. It is nice to celebrate the ensemble and Lorin Latarro’s choreography work; it really is the heart and soul of this piece.”

Lorin Latarro. Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan

“Also being a part of the Chita Rivera Awards feels special because this is a part of a big legacy so to honor all of these different choreographers and dancers is just great,” he said.

Ali Louis Bourzgui: The 2024 Theatre World Award winner

For his performance as the protagonist Tommy in “The Who’s Tommy,” Bourzgui already won a 2024 “Theatre World Award.”

This award is presented annually to actors in recognition of an outstanding New York City stage debut performance, either on Broadway or Off-Broadway.

Bourzgui on his superpower of choice

If Bourzgui were to have any superpower, it would be “teleportation.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Bourzgui said, “Find a balance of having a career that is fulfilling and pays the bills.”

“Also, feeling like you are truly a part of a community that you love and feel supported by, and you feel like you are genuinely doing something that is changing the world,” he concluded.

To learn more about “The Who’s Tommy,” check out its official website.

For more information on Ali Louis Bourzgui, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.