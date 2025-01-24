Meet Alexander Robertson: Tony-nominated Broadway producer

Alexander Robertson. Photo Credit: Pault Studio.

Tony-nominated Broadway producer Alexander Robertson chatted about his latest endeavors in the contemporary theatre industry.

Greek philosopher Aristotle once said: “Good habits formed at youth make all the difference.” This quote applies to Alexander Robertson.

Background on Alexander Robertson

Robertson has made a mark on Broadway as a co-producer with his current show roster including “Cabaret,” “Smash,” “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical,” and “Gypsy.”

His past credits have included “Appropriate,” “The Wiz,” “New York, New York,” “The Piano Lesson,” “A Beautiful Noise,” and the revival of “Kinky Boots.”

He is also currently involved on the producing team for the national tour of “Here There are Blueberries” which will open at the McCarter Theatre in March.

His new slate of productions in development includes “Yasuke -The Black Samurai” (musical), “Insurance” (play), “The Chef” (musical) and a feature film “The Mensch” starring Jonah Platt.

“What is really motivating right now is my ability to bring powerful stories to the right people when they need it,” he acknowledged.

‘The Show on the Roof’

He is also working on a project to mend the sports and theatre world. And to make it international, he is the lead producer on the new musical “The Show on the Roof,” which will premiere in London in July.

“I was so moved by ‘The Show on the Roof’ due to its hard subject matter, but we are making it entertaining enough were people can be educated as well. It can teach them new things. I am excited for people to see it in the near future,” he said.

“It’s a really powerful story about what happens when you allow hate to affect everyone. It’s an amazing piece. To be able to produce theatre at a global level and at a global scale is really exciting,” he added.

Being a Tony-nominated producer

On being a Tony-nominated Broadway producer, he said, “It has been great! This is my third season in the industry. I started in the fall of 2021, and things have elevated so fast. I am so grateful and pleased to be a part of such cool and monumental productions on Broadway.”

“I am a 26-year-old producer, which is very uncommon,” he said. “It has been such a joy to bring in new energy to the industry. I truly wake up every day and I enjoy what I do.”

Daily motivations as a producer

Regarding his daily motivations, he said, “Honestly, I always say that people go to the doctor to get their hearts healed, and people go to the theatre to get their souls healed.”

“For me, the experiences that I’ve had in a theatre is something that can’t be replicated anywhere else. I truly enjoy being a part of that, and it’s a driving factor for me,” he said.

“Essentially, I want to make sure that other people can have the experiences I had when I went to the theatre when I was young. It’s a place to escape or forget your troubles for a little bit of time. Nothing compares to just to be surrounded by the greatest artists in the world and making unique, adventurous, and thrilling art.”

“Waking up every day, knowing that I can make theatre or be a part of the performing arts industry is something I really enjoy, and that’s enough to get me out of bed each day,” he added.

The digital age

On being a producer in the digital age, he said, “I am one that embraces it. I grew up in an era in which a lot of theatre was consumable online, whether it’s YouTube or Slime Tutorials. I am very strong-willed about the digital age.”

“I was co-producer on ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ the musical, filmed live, which debuted last June, and that was an online release,” he said.

“I think we are in an era where our newer and younger generations have only grown up having experiences in a digital sphere, and we shouldn’t be afraid losing the in-person audience who won’t be able to experience what we do if we don’t put it out there. I am all for embracing the streaming age,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Robertson revealed, “Buckle up — it’s only up from here.”

“I feel like I am in a jet that is flying very fast in the air,” he admitted. “I am trusting the process because entertainment is a hard field with a lot of heartbreak and a lot of failure.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he explained, “I feel like I have been successful already. I have surpassed goals I have never expected or anticipated in my career. I am so blessed that everyday I get to work on projects that I want to work on.”

“Success, to me, is the ability to freely create and exist in whatever fulfills you. I think about what legacy I want to leave in the world, and I truly want to leave the world a little bit better for the people who come after me,” Robertson concluded.

