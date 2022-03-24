Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Christmas House’ star Jonathan Bennett gets married

Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett is officially off the market. He married longtime partner Jaymes Vaughan

Published

Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media
Jonathan Bennett. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett is officially off the market. He married longtime partner Jaymes Vaughan. Digital Journal has the scoop.

According to People Magazine, the couple exchanged their vows at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico. It was reported that they did not do a typical wedding walk down the aisle. Instead, they chose to meet one another at the altar after walking in from the beach to a song that Jaymes Vaughan wrote for Jonathan at the couple’s engagement.

“We knew from the start we wanted our wedding party to be gender-neutral, and simply referred to everyone as our ‘Bests’,” they said in a joint post on Instagram.

“Thank you @Express for making this wedding dream a reality! We all got the same black Express tuxes in our own sizes and styled them how we wanted, and the final look was absolutely perfect,” they exclaimed.

“Thank you to our Bests for standing by our side at the altar and in life every day. We love you more than you know and you look amazing,” they added.

Jaymes Vaughan’s “Our Song” is available for streaming on Spotify.

Bennett recently starred in “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” which featured an all-star cast that includes Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”), and Brad Harder (“Cut, Color, Murder” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”). “The Christmas House 2” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

To learn more about Jonathan Bennett, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Jonathan Bennett back in December of 2021.

In this article:jaymes vaughan, jonathan bennett, married, Mean girls, the christmas house
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Uncertainty, relief as millionaire flies Ukrainians to Switzerland

The plane has been chartered by Swiss millionaire Guido Fluri.

5 hours ago
Russian-made T-90 tanks are displayed during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi Russian-made T-90 tanks are displayed during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi

World

India’s Russian arms explain ‘shaky’ Ukraine stance

India has abstained on UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods.

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

The race is on for new electric vehicle technology

The key innovations with electric vehicles are being driven by a series of startups, which are listed here.

21 hours ago
A Ukraine solidarity banner is hung from the stands at English club Everton's Goodison Park ground for its Premier League fixture against Manchester City on February 26 A Ukraine solidarity banner is hung from the stands at English club Everton's Goodison Park ground for its Premier League fixture against Manchester City on February 26

Sports

Arabs denounce ‘double standard’ of Russia sports bans

Russia’s war on Ukraine has drawn unprecedented sanctions that have seen it banned from most international sports

16 hours ago