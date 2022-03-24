‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Christmas House’ star Jonathan Bennett gets married

Jonathan Bennett. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett is officially off the market. He married longtime partner Jaymes Vaughan. Digital Journal has the scoop.

According to People Magazine, the couple exchanged their vows at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico. It was reported that they did not do a typical wedding walk down the aisle. Instead, they chose to meet one another at the altar after walking in from the beach to a song that Jaymes Vaughan wrote for Jonathan at the couple’s engagement.

“We knew from the start we wanted our wedding party to be gender-neutral, and simply referred to everyone as our ‘Bests’,” they said in a joint post on Instagram.

“Thank you @Express for making this wedding dream a reality! We all got the same black Express tuxes in our own sizes and styled them how we wanted, and the final look was absolutely perfect,” they exclaimed.

“Thank you to our Bests for standing by our side at the altar and in life every day. We love you more than you know and you look amazing,” they added.

Jaymes Vaughan’s “Our Song” is available for streaming on Spotify.

Bennett recently starred in “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” which featured an all-star cast that includes Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”), and Brad Harder (“Cut, Color, Murder” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”). “The Christmas House 2” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

To learn more about Jonathan Bennett, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Jonathan Bennett back in December of 2021.