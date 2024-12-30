Connect with us

Maxwell Caulfield talks about the TV series ‘Landman’ on Paramount+

Markos Papadatos

Published

Maxwell Caulfield
Maxwell Caulfield. Photo Courtesy of Maxwell Caulfield.
Veteran actor Maxwell Caulfield (“Grease 2”) chatted about playing the Governor in the new TV series “Landman” on Paramount+.

Most recently, Caulfield starred in the romantic comedy “The Merry Gentlemen,” opposite Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson, which reached No. 1 on Netflix.

‘Landman’

The new original drama series “Landman” on Paramount+ stars Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton. It was created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (“The Last Victim”), Michelle Randolph (“1923”), Jacob Lofland (“Joker 2”), Kayla Wallace (“When Calls the Heart”), James Jordan (“Yellowstone”), Mark Collie (“Nashville”), Paulina Chávez (“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”), and Demi Moore (“Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans”).

Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) will star in a recurring guest role with Andy Garcia (“Expendables” franchise) and Michael Peña (“End of Watch”) also serving as guest stars.

Caulfield delivers a commanding performance as the Governor opposite Jon Hamm as Monty Miller. Caulfield does the accent well, and nails the role.

Hopefully, the powers that be (show’s writers) will give him an arc in a prospective future season of the drama series.

Caulfield on Taylor Sheridan

The British actor praised Taylor Sheridan who “has fashioned a brilliant part for Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Landman’ on Paramount+.”

Caulfield on playing the Governor

“I pop up in that show in the eighth episode, and I feel very privileged to be a part of something that is so high-quality,” he said.

“They gave me a very nice part, the part of the ‘Governor,’ and I hope that my character will show up in Season 2,” he noted.

“I hope there is a Season 2; it would be crazy to not have a second season for this incredible show,” he added.

Maxwell Caulfield and Jon Hamm in 'Landman'
Maxwell Caulfield and Jon Hamm in ‘Landman.’ Photo Credit: Emerson Miller, Paramount+.

Caulfield on ‘Landman’ casting director John Papsidera

Caulfield complimented the casting director of “Landman.”

“It is well-cast by John Papsidera, who is really the No. 1 casting director in the game,” Caulfield said. “John did ‘Oppenheimer’ and he cast the new ‘Saturday Night Live’ movie called ‘Saturday Night.’ His company is called ‘Automatic Sweat’ and it is a very cool operation.”

“I cannot wait for people to see Episode 8 of ‘Landman’,” he added.

Caulfield opens up about his love for ‘Tulsa King’

He shared that he is enjoying “Tulsa King,” which stars Sylvester Stallone.

“‘Tulsa King’ is so good. My illustrious wife, Juliet [Mills], and I just love it. Sly Stallone is totally in his element, and he just owns the script, the character, and he drives the show,” Caulfield said.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

