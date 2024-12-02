Maxwell Caulfield talks about ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Connect with us

Veteran actor Maxwell Caulfield (“Grease 2”) chatted about starring in the rom-com “The Merry Gentlemen” on Netflix.
Background on Maxwell Caulfield

Caulfield made his film debut in “Grease 2.” Another feature that attained genuine cult status following its release “Empire Records,” which spawned the annual celebration of “Rex Manning Day” every April 8th.

The television role Caulfield is best known for is Miles, the son of Charlton Heston in the “Dynasty” spin off “The Colbys,” along with countless guest appearances on top-rated shows, movies, and mini-series.

In the ’90s, Caulfield returned to his native England where he took on contract role on such long-running British television series as “Casualty” on BBC and “Emmerdale.”

Caulfield’s extensive stage work has afforded him the widest variety of roles from Billy Flynn in “Chicago” to John Merrick in “The Elephant Man,” the Tony-winning production where he met the “illustrious” Emmy winner Juliet Mills, his wife of many years.

Caulfield has undertaken multiple tours of the U.K. and the United States in comedies, dramas, and musicals.

Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray in 'The Merry Gentlemen'
Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray in ‘The Merry Gentlemen.’ Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore, Netflix.

Caulfield on ‘The Merry Gentlemen’

The synopsis is: To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer Ashley (Britt Robertson) decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue by enlisting Luke (Chad Michael Murray).

In “The Merry Gentlemen,” Caulfield plays the role of Danny.

The movie also stars Chad Michael Murray, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff (“Full House”), Michael Gross, Hector David Jr., Beth Broderick, Marc Anthony Samuel (“General Hospital”), Colt Prattes, and Meredith Thomas, among others.

“The Merry Gentlemen” was directed by Peter Sullivan from a screenplay by Marla Sokoloff. “I can’t say enough great things about Peter Sullivan… he is such a cool cat,” Caulfield said.

“We made this film in four weeks, and we used a wonderful location, the Elks Lodge in Van Nuys,” Caulfield said. “This is a movie that just makes you feel good.”

On being a part of “The Merry Gentlemen,” he said, “It was a delightful experience because I didn’t have too much pressure.”

Caulfield continued, “The male romantic lead, Chad Michael Murray, was terrific, and did a great job opposite Britt Robertson, who is also enchanting as the female lead. Chad had a ripped physique and he looks like an Adonis… that didn’t hurt. They carry the movie together well.”

“The company that made this movie is called Hybrid and they gifted me the role,” he noted. “It is always very flattering when any production company wants to cast you.

“This was very much an ensemble movie with a focus on the two romantic leads (Chad and Britt), and the love story. It was nice to be a part of the world of the show,” he elaborated.

“It’s a feel-good movie and it is trending at No. 1 on Netflix, which is no small feat for a little holiday movie. I hope this results in Netflix commissioning more motion pictures from Hybrid,” he added.

Colt Prattes
Colt Prattes. Photo Credit: Justin Patterson

Caulfield on Colt Prattes and Hector David Jr.

On working with the younger actors and dancers Colt Prattes and Hector David Jr. in the film, Caulfield stated, “Thanks to Colt Prattes and Hector David Jr., I didn’t have the pressure of being the lead dancer.”

“Colt is simply incredible, and you have to see Colt’s dancing to believe it. Colt is the real deal. He was in Pink’s music video for ‘Try,’ and they did the acrobatics together,” Caulfield said.

Hector David Jr. in 'The Merry Gentlemen'
Hector David Jr. in ‘The Merry Gentlemen.’ Photo Credit: Katrina Marcinowski, Netflix.

“Hector is just amazing, and he is a little firecracker too,” Caulfield exclaimed. “I can’t say enough great things about them!”

“I enjoyed watching all the guys because they put on one heck of a show, and the women were genuinely screaming at their roadhouse performance; no acting was required for that part,” Caulfield said with a sweet laugh.

Caulfield on Brian Nolan and his dog Gizmo

Caulfield complimented producer Brian Nolan and his dog Gizmo. “Brian is also one of my champions over at Hybrid, and his dog, Gizmo, practically steals the movie… Gizmo is beyond cute,” Caulfield said.

“At our screening a few weeks ago, Gizmo stole the show… I think Gizmo needs his own merchandise,” Caulfield said with a sweet laugh.

