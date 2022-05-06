Max Frost talks about his ‘Flying Machines’ EP

Max Frost. Photo Credit: Aubree Estrella

Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Max Frost chatted about his new EP “Flying Machines.”

Frost is releasing his “Flying Machines” EP on May 6, where he played every instrument, and he co-produced it with Jenn Decilveo.

‘Flying Machines’ EP

On the song selection approach for his “Flying Machines ” EP, Frost said, “Once I had ‘Cool Kids,’ I started looking for songs that could fit on a record next to that. I wanted something alternative that was true to what I was doing. That was the guiding intro point into making the EP so everything had to file underneath that umbrella.”

“It has been great. I am really excited to get it out, “he added.

“Head in the Clouds” was the most recent song that was written for the EP. “It was actually written exactly one year before it came out,” he said. “It is one of my favorite songs on it so far.”

He added that “Ringo Starr” is going to be the “focus track” on the EP. “I am working on TikToks for that song, which is my lifestyle,” he said with a sweet laugh.

Songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, Frost said, “It is always a feeling of trying to create something you’ve never heard before, or it makes you feel something that you can’t quite put into words. At this point in my career, I’ve made a lot of music and I’ve heard a lot of music. I have been on the scene for a while so the search for looking for something that inspires me gets more and more precise.”

“My greatest strength is finding melodies and grooves that speak to me,” he admitted. “My toughest challenge is finding lyrical concepts that fit my life but also make interesting songs.”

Frost listed “Change Shape” as his personal favorite song on the EP. “It’s the one that I have the least ability to categorize or understand what it is, as a record both sonically and spiritually,” he said.

Max Frost: The TikTok sensation

Frost has found a new home being the TikTok star that he is. “The beginning of this pandemic was really such a strange time. I had just gotten off a major label and was getting ready to be an independent artist that would open for many big acts, but then the pandemic happened and put everything to a halt. I decided to put all of my energy and focus on this machine, which is TikTok, and I was able to find an audience. It’s like a whole new planet that was created. It’s a great way to say in the game for as long as I can,” he said.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, with technology and streaming being so prevalent, Frost said, “It’s interesting. In a lot of ways, it is exciting. Previously, when I was on Atlantic Records, you had to wait on the radio gods to smile on you. Now, the power is more in the hands of the people.”

“The incredible thing is that now it can literally come from nowhere,” he added. “Some 20-year-old girl you’ve never met, in the middle of Illinois, can have some idea and make a video to your song, and all of a sudden, it blows up beyond your wildest imagination.”

Dream duet choices

He listed Beyonce, Regina Spektor, and Feist, as his dream duet choices. “I love Feist,” he admitted.

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “forget anytime he has seen so that he could watch it again for the first time.” “I would literally watch ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Fight Club’ for the first time every weekend and that would be amazing,” he said.

Success

Frost defined the word success as “making a living from his own heart and his own mind.” “I want to continue to make music that inspires other people and to keep this fantasy going. It does not feel like a real job to me,” he said.

“At the end of the day, the real goal and concept of success for me is to make a living from music and from being creative, especially in the digital age,” he added.

For his fans and listeners, he concluded about his new EP “Flying Machines,” “I just want them to get a feeling out of it. I want them to feel a sense of nostalgia.”

His “Flying Machines” EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

