Max Ehrlich talks about his new singles ‘Can’t Forget Her Now’ and ‘Thank U’

Max Ehrich. Photo Credit: Dana Patrick

Pop singer-songwriter and actor Max Ehrich chatted about his two new singles “Can’t Forget Her Now” and “Thank U.”

‘Can’t Forget Her Now’ single

“These songs are a full circle moment for me,” he admitted. “I made ‘Can’t Forget Her Now’ back in 2014. I wrote that with a few friends of mine.”

“We all had experiences that we brought to the table, so it wasn’t about anything in particular. It was about something not being your highest good,” he said.

“It’s a darker song about coming into the light, and making a way back to love,” he noted. “I hope this song gives hope to any people that have been through any kind of adversity.”

“I have been holding on to the song’s music video for a bit,” he said. “I wanted to tell a two-part story, so I released both songs. I wanted to share a story of hope. When things seem so dark, there is still a way to find a way back to love and that can be through yourself, your friends and your family.”

“Can’t Forget Her Now” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

‘Thank U’ single

“The song ‘Can’t Forget Her Now’ is a segue into ‘Thank U,’ which is a song that is very dear to me,” he expressed.

“I wrote that in 2018 right when I made the song ‘Ride,’ which was in the Netflix film ‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo.’ My friend was playing the guitar, and the words just came out… the end result was ‘Thank U’,” he said.

“The ‘Thank U’ video is out now, and I shot it one take,” he noted.

“This song felt like a child of mine that I’ve been wanting to share for so long,” he said. “‘Thank U’ came from a very pure place in my heart that I felt that the world could use right now, especially in these interesting times.”

Ehrich shared that “Thank U” is about “the concept of love.” “I hope this song brings a sense of relief to people. I hope people are moved by it in the same way that I was writing and recording it. That is why I wanted to release these two songs together,” he said.

“To be quite honest, I felt very vulnerable sharing both of these songs,” he acknowledged.

“Thank U” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Jana Kramer and Adam Senn. Photo Courtesy of Lifetime.

Max Ehrich on Jana Kramer

Ehrich recalled working with actors Jana Kramer and Adam Senn in “A Cowboy Christmas Romance,” which premiered last year on Lifetime.

“Jana is a sweetheart,” he said. “Jana is so cool… I watch all of the things that she does with her family. She is so amazing. Her book was beyond vulnerable and brave and powerful.”

“I am grateful that I got to work with her in the Lifetime movie. Jana feels like a spiritual big sister, for sure. She is such a great person,” he added.

Max Ehrich on Adam Senn

“Adam Senn was great to work with too, and he is such a cool guy,” Ehrich said. “I really enjoyed working with both Jana and Adam on that film.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Ehrich expressed, “Gratitude.”

“That’s what ‘Thank U’ represents,” he said. “That’s where I am at in my life… gratitude,” he explained.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “I am working on new music and new music videos at the moment. There will be more visuals, and I want to continue making art… and doing more TV and film projects.”

“Just being a part of great storytelling and playing different characters and diving deep into them and sharing my own experiences,” he acknowledged.

Recently, he enjoyed played for live audiences. “The live shows have been incredible so far. It is cool that people have been touched by my music. To be able to touch people’s hearts in so many ways is a beautiful thing,” he said.

To learn more about Max Ehrich, follow him on Instagram, X, and visit his official website.