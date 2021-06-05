Max Carl delights on ‘Highway to Glory,’ song featured in ‘American Fighter’ film

Max Carl. Photo Credit: Jim McGuire

Max Carl delivers on the new tune “Highway to Glory,” which is featured in the Lionsgate martial arts film “American Fighter,” which was directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Carl co-wrote the song “Highway to Glory” with composer Jamie Christopherson, who helped score the film. It is midtempo, compelling and infectious; moreover, it has a retro ’80s vibe to it, which is sheer nostalgia where the listener can recall Van Halen (“Dreams”) meets Eric Carmen (“Hungry Eyes”).

Composer and artist Jamie Christopherson, Photo Courtesy of Jamie Christopherson.

Michael Stern mixed the song at The Mix Lab West. Carl’s vocals are rich and resonant on this track, and the song was spotlighted in a pivotal scene in the movie that featured young wrestler Ali Jahani (played by George Kosturos) and his friend Ryan (Bryan Craig).

In addition to Kosturos and Craig, “American Fighter” also stars Tommy Flanagan, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Allison Paige.

“Highway to Glory” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Max Carl, check out his official website and his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.

The trailer for “American Fighter” may be seen below. The film garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was described as “exhilarating.”

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Max Carl about “Highway to Glory.”