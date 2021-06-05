Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Max Carl delights on ‘Highway to Glory,’ song featured in ‘American Fighter’ film

Max Carl delivers on the new tune “Highway to Glory,” which is featured in the Lionsgate martial arts film “American Fighter,” which was directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Max Carl
Max Carl. Photo Credit: Jim McGuire
Max Carl. Photo Credit: Jim McGuire

Max Carl delivers on the new tune “Highway to Glory,” which is featured in the Lionsgate martial arts film “American Fighter,” which was directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Carl co-wrote the song “Highway to Glory” with composer Jamie Christopherson, who helped score the film. It is midtempo, compelling and infectious; moreover, it has a retro ’80s vibe to it, which is sheer nostalgia where the listener can recall Van Halen (“Dreams”) meets Eric Carmen (“Hungry Eyes”).

Jamie Christopherson
Composer and artist Jamie Christopherson, Photo Courtesy of Jamie Christopherson.

Michael Stern mixed the song at The Mix Lab West. Carl’s vocals are rich and resonant on this track, and the song was spotlighted in a pivotal scene in the movie that featured young wrestler Ali Jahani (played by George Kosturos) and his friend Ryan (Bryan Craig).

In addition to Kosturos and Craig, “American Fighter” also stars Tommy Flanagan, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Allison Paige.

“Highway to Glory” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Max Carl, check out his official website and his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.

The trailer for “American Fighter” may be seen below. The film garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was described as “exhilarating.”

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Max Carl about “Highway to Glory.”

In this article:american fighter, Film, highway to glory, jamie christopherson, Max Carl

You may also like:

No evidence mystery UFOs are alien spacecraft, report finds: NYTimes No evidence mystery UFOs are alien spacecraft, report finds: NYTimes

Tech & Science

US intel report on UFOs inconclusive: reports

The conclusion of a classified US intelligence report on the existence of alien UFOs is . . . inconclusive, US media reported Friday

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Which way now? U.S. narrows the scope of computer fraud legislation

An individual who uses an authorized computer to access permissible areas of the computer no longer violates the “exceeds authorized access” clause of the...

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Cheetah movement will inspire legged robots

understanding of the dynamic mechanisms underlying high-speed locomotion in cheetahs. Furthermore, they can be applied to the mechanical and control design of legged robots...

20 hours ago
Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries: WHO Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries: WHO

Life

‘Delta variant’ is definitely upping its game in Canada and worldwide, too

The latest coronavirus variant of concern, which experts say appears to be more transmissible and cause more severe symptoms.

24 hours ago