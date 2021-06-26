Maurice Benard wins 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for ‘General Hospital’

Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk

Acclaimed actor Maurice Benard has a major reason to celebrate. He won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor” for his acting work in “General Hospital.” Digital Journal has the recap.

This marked Benard’s third career Daytime Emmy win for “Outstanding Lead Actor” for his portrayal as Sonny Corinthos.

In his moving acceptance speech, Benard thanked the actors that were involved in the Alzheimer’s storyline (Steve Burton, Laura Wright, Vernee Watson, Dominic Zamprogna, Chad Duell, and Eden McCoy). “They were incredible,” he said, prior to thanking executive producer Frank Valentini.

He went on to praise the “incomparable” Max Gail, who played his onscreen father Mike Corbin.

He acknowledged the difficulty of the Alzheimer’s storyline and he expressed his wish for a cure to be found someday. “The truth is the star of the Alzheimer’s storyline is Alzheimer’s, it’s such a difficult disease and I hope one day we find a cure,” he said. “Max Gail, I love you,” he concluded.

Benard’s entire acceptance speech may be seen below.

On September 2, Benard will be a part of an “End of Summer Zoom party” for an intimate group of fans, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. To learn more about this upcoming Zoom event, starring Emmy winner Maurice Benard, click here.