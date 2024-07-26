Maurice Benard talks ‘General Hospital,’ MB ‘State of Mind,’ Vanessa Marcil, and remembers Johnny Wactor

Emmy winner Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) chatted about the upcoming fan events with Vanessa Marcil, and his MB “State of Mind” podcast.

Benard is known for playing Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital,” and this year marks his 31st anniversary on the hit ABC daytime drama.

In-person ‘State of Mind’ taping with Bryan Craig

On August 3rd, Benard will be doing an in-person taping with Bryan Craig for his “State of Mind” podcast on mental health, where they will be joined by a studio audience.

“I am very excited about it,” Benard said. “Last time Bryan did ‘State of Mind’ was when it first started, and he was going through a lot of things that day. With Bryan, you never know what is going to come out of his mouth; he is the same way as I am.”

Bryan Craig. Photo Courtesy of ABC

“We didn’t have the studio or great sound at the time, but he still did great. I can’t wait to see what happens… This time we will have an audience, and that will be more exciting. I am also going to tape it as well,” Benard elaborated.

“The last time I did a Live was in Memphis when I was in Graceland. This one will be more intimate, and I think it’s going to be very good,” Benard said.

‘General Hospital’ Fan Club Weekend

“I am excited for it,” he said about this year’s General Hospital Fan Club Weekend in Los Angeles. Any time the fans are there, it is incredible. I’ve always loved my fans from day one. I’ve always felt really grateful that they’ve always been there from me. Next month, will be my 31st anniversary on ‘General Hospital’.”

Road Dogs Rescue event with Vanessa Marcil

“Vanessa Marcil and I will be doing an animal fundraising event on August 1st as well,” he said. “Rena Sofer, Finola Hughes, and Kimberly McCullough will be joining us. I’ve been heard a lot about animals being stranded. Road Dogs Rescue is another incredible cause.”

Benard and Vanessa Marcil Zoom event

Benard is looking forward to doing a Zoom event with Vanessa Marcil on October 6th for Coastal Entertainment. “Vanessa is great, and she has been a really good friend to me,” he said. “I will never forget all the good things she has done for me.”

Recent ‘State of Mind’ episodes

Benard recalled his recent “State of Mind” interview with “General Hospital” actor Michael Easton.

“Michael was so great. He was an open book. It’s amazing,” Benard said. “Lately, I have been getting a lot of people opening up to me, whereas in the beginning, there weren’t as many, and I love that, especially when they trust me to share those things with.”

Benard remembers the late Johnny Wactor

Benard remembered the late slain actor Johnny Wactor, who died on May 25th tragically during an attempted catalytic converter theft.

“It’s a shame that this crime occurred leading to his death. Johnny’s death was so senseless, and he was just the nicest guy ever,” Benard said.

Actor Johnny Wactor on ‘General Hospital.’ Photo Credit: ABC, Scott Kirkland

“Johnny became a hero because of this, and I was honored to re-air that ‘State of Mind’ episode of his. Initially, I had some doubts about putting it back out, but when I re-watched it, I had noticed that there was a ‘halo’ over his head,” Benard reflected.

“Johnny was just a sweetheart,” he admitted. “Out of over 300 interviews I’ve done for this podcast, there were never any halos before; except for his episode. I miss him.”

Governor’s Comedy Club on Long Island

This past April, Benard revealed that he enjoyed doing an in-person event at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.

“The ‘General Hospital’ fans in New York are simply incredible,” he said. “I do what I do but lately, my live shows have also become about mental health as well.”

“With ‘State of Mind,’ it just becomes a whole new thing and that’s interesting. It’s far better than me trying to be cute and funny, and just a soap guy.”

“While I enjoy talking about ‘General Hospital,’ I really love impact people with ‘State of Mind.’ The fact that it becomes half and half of two things is amazing to me.”

In the future, Benard shared that he would love to do another mini tour in the East Coast.

Message for his fans and supporters

“Once again, the fans are the greatest,” he exclaimed. “I have been let down a few times by other things, but the audience has never ever let me down. They have followed me through my book ‘Nothing General About It,’ ‘General Hospital,’ ‘State of Mind,’ and ‘All My Children.’ I know I can just always count on them. The fans have been amazing.”

His book “Nothing General About It” is available on Amazon.

To learn more about Maurice Benard, follow him on Instagram.