Maurice Benard hosts a special ‘State of Mind’ podcast with Dominic Zamprogna and Lisa LoCicero on family, relationships, and sex

Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital) hosted a special “State of Mind” podcast with Dominic Zamprogna and Lisa LoCicero. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Maurice Benard
Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk

Benard was able to outdo himself this time since it was beautifully done all around. He and his special guests (Zamprogna and LoCicero) were able to delve deep into such topics as family, relationships, and sex. Both Zamprogna and LoCicero returned due to popular demand as they were favorites among the fans.

Dominic Zamprogna
Dominic Zamprogna. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

“Sometimes when we start a conversation we can’t really control where it will naturally wind up. This time I think it turned into a pretty interesting conversation about family, relationships, and sex,” Benard said. Their conversation was authentic, candid, and honest.

Congratulations to Maurice Benard, Dominic Zamprogna, and Lisa LoCicero for a job well done. This “State of Mind” podcast episode is bound to have a positive impact on many fans and viewers’ lives, especially those that are dealing with mental health issues.

Lisa LoCicero
Lisa LoCicero. Photo by Todd Wawrychuk, Courtesy of ABC

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

