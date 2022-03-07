Maurice Benard features Lydia Look in MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Lydia Look as Miss Wu on 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Eric McCandless

On March 6, Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured actress Lydia Look in his MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Look is known for her portrayal of mobster Miss Wu in the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” the aunt of Brad Cooper (played by Parry Shen). “She is kind of like my enemy, but my fun enemy on the show,” Benard said.

“Frenemy,” Look said with a sweet laugh.

She speaks five languages and is an award-winning actress and writer. She was a co-writer on The Disney Channel’s original movie “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior.”

Look played Ning in “7 Letters,” which was Singapore’s 88th Academy Award Foreign Film entry in 2015. Her latest movie “Paper Tiger” won two awards at the 2020 Austin Film Festival.

They open up about culture, the illusion of perfection, and how we’re still working through that in our lives now. Look also shares details about her sister, recognizing her sister’s mental illness and how getting her help was important even if it was later in her life.

Benard’s entire informed conversation with Lydia Look may be seen and heard below.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

To learn more about actress Lydia Look, follow her on Instagram and visit her IMDb page.