Matty Cardarople talks about ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ on Netflix

Actor and comedian Matty Cardarople. Photo Credit: Jenna Jimenez.

Actor and comedian Matty Cardarople chatted about starring as Kyle in the new Netflix film “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.”

The synopsis is: When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot.

How was your experience in the film “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie”?

It was incredible. I had such a blast. It’s been a highlight of my career thus far. The director Liza is incredibly talented and so kind to me and cool to work with. As well as Ilia and Wanda.

We got to improv and got to pitch each other ideas in scenes. It really was a collaborative experience. Everyone in the crew was so helpful and really put their all into it.

What inspires you each day as an actor and comedian?

Great question. This might sound silly, but I like silly. I keep a mission statement I wrote by my bedside table. To cliff note it, it’s basically that I want to bring joy to those that struggle in life.

A laugh can be so healing and I hope I’m bringing laughter and those to those that really need it. So anytime I’m feeling of course in my career I go back and read it and It keeps me inspired and motivated.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I love it because there’s so much work out there for actors with all streaming channels and opportunities to spread joy.

What do your plans for the future include?

I am working on making my own projects that I hope will bring people joy and peace.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors and comedians?

The key to success is to have fun, make weekly goals for yourself, and stay consistent. Those goals add up and eventually you’ll look around and you’re like wow, dreams do come true.

Always keep learning too. Learn new skills to add to your toolbelt as a performer. But most importantly. Have a blast. Like my character said in Jurassic World. Enjoy the ride….

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

I’ve had a real near death experience back in 2010. After that I really focused up and got serious about my intentions and put my dreams into action.

Life is a gift. Live the life you want. Make it happen and follow your heart.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Mine too. Love this. Honestly, I struggled to get all the pieces together to make things happen as I have ADHD and wasn’t diagnosed until a few years ago and I’ve had the wind knocked out of my sails a bunch health wise.

So, to me, success is being able to take care of myself, my wife, and my family and be the best human I can be and spread joy and be surrounded by like minded people.

I really feel I’ve accomplished that and for that I’m grateful and for all the people that helped me get here. You know who you are, and I love you all.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I would like to share a poem that I wrote and read to the cast and crew when we wrapped:

WE ARE THE ANGELS OF JOY, BOB.

Somewhere there is a child who is scared.

Or that is going through a hard time at home.

Or doesn’t feel like they fit in at school.

Then there’s us.

We wake at sunrise. Put on our wings.

We bring something those kids need more

then ever. Especially now.

And that’s

Joy.

Smiles and Laughter.

Everyday. Every set up.

Every take

with the long hours we put in.

We build Joy, manufacture it, live it.

Take a moment and remember that.

We are the Angels of joy.

Say it Again.

Feel it.

Angels of Joy.

That’s us.

We are here to protect it, to cherish it, to save it.

To bring into homes across the world.

And to the pineapples under the sea.

Cause that’s what we do BOB.

That’s our JOB.

Joy Angels.

To learn more about actor and comedian Matty Cardarople, follow him on Instagram.