Matthew Kevin Anderson talks about ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ and ‘Collective Measures’

Matthew Kevin Anderson. Photo Credit: Richie Lubaton

Actor Matthew Kevin Anderson chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his experience in the anthology horror TV series “Two Sense Horror Series” and “Collective Measures.”

How did it feel to appear in “Two Sentence Horror Stories”?

“Two Sentence Horror Stories” was an amazing experience from top to bottom. I got to work with Jacqueline and Joyce Robbins who are wildly entertaining and interesting people. The whole episode took place in their “old house” which was packed to the brim with wacky items because they play hoarders in the show.

The art department did an awesome job building the world that we were locked into for the whole shoot and it really made the experience feel claustrophobic and weirdly real. Everyone involved in that show is kind and exceptional at their jobs. Liz Levine and Lisa Morales run a great show and I hope I get to work with them all again soon.

Can you briefly tell us about “Corrective Measures”… what was it like working on it?

“Corrective Measures” is another project I loved working on. It’s set in one of the most dangerous prisons in the world and there’s a ton of action. I love doing movies with stunts and fights, all the wild stuff that I obviously don’t get to do in real life. It’s so fun to explore those types of characters and situations.

The cast and crew were awesome and it was just a blast to shoot. I can’t wait to see it later this spring!

How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age? (With streaming and technology being so prevalent)

I’m enjoying being an actor right now. There are a lot of opportunities and so many platforms that need content. I think streaming platforms are a lot like cable so the content can have more edge than network television.

Plus, there are a lot of exciting things happening all over the world…Just look at what’s coming out of Korea right now. North American audiences may not have had access to that content so easily without streaming. And with camera phones and platforms such as TikTok, people have more access to create content and share their creativity.

We were also very lucky during Covid to be able to continue to work and create film and television while other industries were shut down and struggling. The industry as a whole pulled together and made it happen as a team. It’s just a crazy time right now.

What motivates you each day as an actor?

I love my job. That’s it. Most days I would rather be on a set or a stage than doing anything else. I get to do so many wild things, work with amazingly talented people and every day is a new challenge.

Were there any moments in your career that helped define you?

Define me as a person? I don’t know, I think maybe it’s the other way around. Does my life help define my career as an actor? The more I learn and grow, I create different ways to approach my acting and the industry.

I do really enjoy giving back and helping other actors navigate the industry at this stage in my career. Watching them follow their path and gain confidence. That has become very rewarding and in a way is defining part of who I am now.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success to me means happiness. Living a life where you pursue what you love, spread kindness, and hopefully joy to those around you and those watching your work. Obviously, it’s nice to have a roof over your head, of course, but to me, success is following your dreams and living them.

To learn more about Matthew Kevin Anderson, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.