Matt DeAngelis of ‘Swept Away’ talks about his Saloon Sessions shows

Matt DeAngelis at the 'Saloon Sessions.' Photo Credit: Michael Hull.

Actor and performer Matt DeAngelis of “Swept Away” chatted about his upcoming Saloon Sessions shows, which benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The next installment of the “Saloon Sessions” will happen on February 23rd at Hurley’s Restaurant & Bar in Manhattan.

Why are these Breast Cancer Research Foundation benefit shows so important to you?

I lost my mom to Metastatic Breast Cancer in June of 2022. She was a vibrant woman who had deep relationships with all my Broadway friends and the loss is felt far beyond just my family.

I want to use my grief to fund research to give people more time with their loved ones.

How was your experience in ‘Swept Away’?

I have been in show business for 21 years… and it is the best and most pleasant place I have ever worked. The show was spectacular and critically successful.

I feel like our miracle extension has resonated in a very special way in the Broadway community.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

Honestly… I have really just started having any sort of organized and data-driven approach to digital creation…

I am using it to lift up a cause I genuinely care about and I have enjoyed learning how the algorithm works and how to drive engagement. I owe a lot of that to my friend, Swept Away shipmate, and business partner Rico LeBron.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

In the wake of his untimely death, I learned so much about being a person, leader, and performer from the gift of working with Gavin Creel. He profoundly changed my life for the better.

Which artists would you like to someday collaborate with as your dream collaboration choices?

Honestly… She’s my former boss and a friend… but Sara Bareilles is the top of the mountain for me. There wouldn’t be any hesitation there for sure!

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

Be nice and be on time.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success means being able to pay your bills, have a drink and a laugh with friends, do things you’re passionate about, and use whatever platform you have to help as many people as possible.

What would you like to tell our readers about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation benefit shows? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of them)

I want people to feel like they are a part of something. We are creating a movement.

We are bringing the Broadway and NY Downtown community together to raise money because we already have the cure for cancer. It’s research.

To learn more about Matt DeAngelis, follow him on Instagram.