Matt Cornett charms as E.J. in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ audience is introduced to his father

Matt Cornett and Jacob Young in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.' Photo Credit: Disney, Fred Hayes

On July 2, the eighth episode in the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” titled “Most Likely To” aired on Disney+. Digital Journal has the recap.

The episode kicks off with E.J. Caswell (Matt Cornett) and Big Red (Lary Saperstein) rehearsing “Gaston” in their musical “Beauty and the Beast” and they nail it. The students at East High School also find out that they are banned from rehearsal for one week after they trespassed on the school property of North High School.

The school is hosting “Career Day” and that is where the audience meets E.J.’s father, Cash Caswell (played by Emmy winner Jacob Young), who revealed to E.J. that he made a few phone calls and got him into Duke University.

At the same time, it is nice to see E.J. get closer with Gina (Sofia Wylie). They have a discussion about what they want their future to be like, and who they aspire to be. A neat moment was when Gina falls asleep on the couch and he covers her with his Duke college sweater.

Then, E.J. confronts his father and tells him some news about his future. Without giving too much away, viewers and fans ought to check out the rest of the “Most Likely To” episode on Disney+.

Matt Cornett delivers a charming performance in this episode, and it is great to finally meet his onscreen father, portrayed by Jacob Young.