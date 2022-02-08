Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release: report

A co-producer of “The Matrix Resurrections” is suing Warner Bros. alleging breach of contract over the decision to streaming the movie.

Published

Keanu Reeves is on his fourth outing as Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections"
Keanu Reeves is on his fourth outing as Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections" - Copyright AFP Azwar Ipank
Keanu Reeves is on his fourth outing as Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections" - Copyright AFP Azwar Ipank

A co-producer of “The Matrix Resurrections” is suing Warner Bros. alleging breach of contract over the studio’s decision to release the movie on a streaming platform at the same time as it hit theatres, a report said Monday.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles, is the latest chapter in a growing battle between those who stand to profit from cinematic releases and Hollywood studios who want to grow their streaming services.

It follows a very public spat between Scarlett Johansson and Disney in which the “Black Widow” star sued for loss of earnings because the film hit Disney+ while it was still in theatres. The two sides later settled out of court.

WarnerMedia, the parent of Warner Bros. released its entire 2021 catalogue on HBO Max, as Hollywood grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic and closed theatres.

The suit by Village Roadshow Entertainment Group alleges the studio moved “The Matrix Resurrections” release date to 2021 from its originally scheduled 2022 to help drive more subscriptions to HBO Max, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“WB’s sole purpose in moving the release date of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ forward was to create a desperately needed wave of year-end HBO Max premium subscriptions from what it knew would be a blockbuster film,” the suit said, according to the Journal.

“Despite knowing full well that it would decimate the film’s box office revenue and deprive Village Roadshow of any economic upside that WB and its affiliates would enjoy,” the suit said.

“The Matrix Resurrections” is the fourth installment of the original reality-or-simulation Keanu Reeves vehicle.

By early February it had grossed around $37 million at the North American box office.

“The Matrix,” by contrast, took $172 million.

In this article:Entertainment, Lawsuit, matrix, US, WarnerBros
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Virtual real estate — Capitalizing fiction, Minecraft for adults, more hype or maybe something much better?

The metaverse is capitalizing itself very nicely, thanks for asking.

14 hours ago
China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics

World

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown.

22 hours ago
Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion

World

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Monday hoping to reach a deal with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

15 hours ago
News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector

World

‘Fortress Australia’ reopens borders to tourists on February 21

News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector - Copyright AFP/File STRAustralia will reopen its borders to tourists...

10 hours ago